Reflecting on the Types of Doormats Homeowners May Consider

By Bill Primavera

In this piece about doormats, I first offer a disclaimer. During the time that I’ve written more than 800 articles as The Home Guru, I believe that almost all, if not all, pieces have been written from the standpoint of my personal experience. However, this piece about doormats goes without the perspective of owning one myself – at least not for the past decade or so. That is because I live in a condo in Trump Park where the chance of tracking dirt from the outside to the inside is somewhat remote, after having trudged through a large lobby, a long-carpeted hallway to the elevator, then another long-carpeted hallway to my front door. By that time, I’m certain that my shoes have been scrubbed clean of any dirt.

However, that has not always been the case.

When I lived in an historic house built in 1734, there was plenty of opportunity to pick up God knows what on my way from a gravel parking area. Then there was the situation created by my devotion to garden work where dirt, especially that which is loose and aerated by worms, was my next-to-best friend.

Loving the history of all things related to the home, I researched the background of the doormat and learned that the name comes from the Latin word “doormata,” which means doorkeeper.

The earliest records of woven rush mats were found about 6,000 years ago in Mesopotamia, which is present-day Iraq.

With the evolution of weaving, early weavers used straw or rushes to make mats. Other options included straw and burlap, canvas and jute.

The modern-day doormat is made of a variety of materials such as straw, bamboo, grass or other plants. It also can be made from plastic, metal, cast iron (although I’ve never seen one), rubber or synthetic fiber and petroleum-based materials. They can also be made from a combination of different materials.

What is used to make the doormat is chosen based on the environment where it will be, as well as such factors as the temperature of the house, the weather and the type of flooring in the residence.

The most effective doormats serve to absorb excess dirt and water and help protect the home’s interior.

And, by the way, did I mention that doormats are not permitted where I live, where common hallways must reflect a uniformity to accepted standards that are approved by a board and other residents? I share a hallway with four other residences and I can’t imagine what the visual impact would be if all residents were permitted to choose the style of doormat that reflected their personal taste.

Sometimes a restriction to uniformity is well-served. And, usually, best-served.

