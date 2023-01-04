99-Home Proposal on Former Country Club Site to be Discussed

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Planning Board is scheduled Monday, Jan. 9 to hold a work session to further discuss a proposal for 99 high-quality, single-family homes to be built on the former Ridgeway Country Club site.

Plans for Farrell Estates at Ridgeway were first presented to the board in October. The 130-acre property, located in the R1-30 Zoning District, is broken into four parcels located between Ridgeway and Bryant Ave. The site is considered environmentally sensitive due to the presence of wetlands, watercourse and waterbodies.

Michael Zarin, attorney for the project, said 40 percent of the site would be preserved as open space and trees along the roadways would mostly be preserved.

Planning Board member Leonard Gruenfeld said too many lots may not comply with zoning since more than 50 percent would require dimensional modifications. He also expressed concerns about adding another roadway along Hathaway Lane and emphasized the need for sidewalks and more community amenities throughout the subdivision.

Planner John Kirkpatrick also favored more community amenities and worried additional homes in the area could lead to increased flooding.

The applicant’s representatives stated the current market demand for housing was high. Planning Board member P. Lynn Oliva said she was pleased to see single-family homes proposed since most recent projects have been predominantly multi-family units.

Planner Sarina Russell asked if a market study had been completed for the type of homes planned and how many schoolchildren were projected to live in the homes.

Overall on the site, 1,100 trees are slated to be removed but 5,000 new trees will be planted. A meeting between the applicant and homeowners in the Gedney Association has already taken place.