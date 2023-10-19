58-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Accident in Yorktown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

A 58-year-old Yorktown resident was killed after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in the area of Old Yorktown Road and Strang Boulevard.

According to Yorktown Police, the pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notifications, was declared dead at the scene following the 6:54 a.m. incident.

Police said a 66-year-old Yorktown resident, who also was not identified, was traveling southbound on Old Yorktown Road in a 2023 Audi when the collision occurred.

Empress EMS, the Lake Mohegan Fire Department, and Lake Mohegan Volunteer Ambulance Corps all assisted police at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by Yorktown Police and the Westchester County Department of Safety.