$57M Capital Projects School Bonds Approved Easily in Yorktown

Voters in the Yorktown School District overwhelmingly approved two capital projects propositions totaling $57 million Tuesday.

The first proposition, with a price tag of approximately $46 million, passed by a tally of 950 to 158. The funding will primarily cover expansions to Brookside, Crompond and Mohansic elementary schools.

The second proposition, totaling approximately $11 million, also was approved easily, 830 to 277. That funding will include a full renovation to the Mohansic school cafeteria, an emergency generator to power critical infrastructure on the middle school/high school campus, an additional multi-purpose turf field, and an outdoor concession plaza that includes a concession stand, bathrooms, and an outdoor dining area.

Despite the inclement weather, district officials decided to hold the vote as scheduled, adding early voting on Sunday and Monday to give residents more opportunities to weigh-in.

“If we had rescheduled the vote, the notifications that are required by law would have pushed the new vote to mid-late April, which would be outside of the window to deliver a tax-neutral bond to the community,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ron Hattar explained to residents in a correspondence. “We strategically timed the vote date to coincide with expiring debt that would offset the cost of the new capital project. In addition, the many other financial and logistical considerations of obtaining voting machines and securing election workers in April, which would coincide with other local elections, were also factors that were considered.”

The first proposition also covers extensive renovations to Mildred E. Strang Middle School, with full renovations to many classrooms, science rooms, home and careers classroom, the cafeteria, and the main lobby.

In addition, at both the middle school and Yorktown High School, the bond project will completely renovate all music and art classrooms.

Another feature of the bond project at Yorktown High School is the addition of a new multi-purpose turf field where the current baseball field is located.

According to district officials, approving the first proposition will not result in any increase to school taxes.

The tax impact for Proposition Two is approximately $78 per year, or $6.50 per month, for a home at the town’s average assessed value.