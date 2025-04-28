512 Bistro Marks One Year with Global Flavors in Briarcliff

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

512 BISTRO IN BRIARCLIFF

Partners Abel & Karla Magana and Jose Arteaga of 512 Bistro have been marking the one year anniversary at Bistro 512 in Briarcliff Manor with specialties from around the globe. The same team also operates Terra Rustica up the road in Briarcliff.

Setting the tone in the dining room, dramatic colorful artworks depict famous international scenes. Their bustling free standing restaurant is bright and airy. A handsome private fireplace room is located behind dramatic glass doors. There is a long sparkling bar/lounge area and a friendly staff to greet you.

Chef Abel personally does weekly trips to the Hunts Point Market for the freshest possible ingredients for his kitchen.

Enjoy a delicious complimentary dip with bread for dunking as you peruse the menu. From Abel Magana’s global kitchen come such great starters: Blue Point Oysters from plain to Rockefeller style; Lobster Tail Mojito in a fresh mint rum reduction with fresh house made guacamole and plantain chips; Chicken, Steak or Vegetable Quesadilla; Avocado Toast; and Mussels in Curry Sauce.

Beautifully plated main courses run the gamut: big juicy burgers with a variety of toppings; Penne alla Vodka; a lovely Broiled Chilean Sea Bass; Baby Rack of Lamb; Seafood Pasta, linguini sauteed with shrimp, mussels, clams, calamari; Roasted Prime Rib; Pork Belly Taquitos; a hefty T-Bone Steak with all the trimmings; Beef Kabab over rice; even a loaded Vegan Bowl.

An all-day lunch menu includes 8 oz. burgers, wraps and paninis. The delicious grilled 512 Burger is topped with melted provolone, fried onions, romaine lettuce and tomato. There’s a Lobster Roll, too, topped with fresh lobster meat, mango, fennel, avocado and cabbage on sweet potato roll.

A relaxing weekend brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes such dishes as: Nutella Pancakes; Salmon Eggs Benedict; Filet Mignon Eggs Benedict; and Bistro Bruschetta. Extended Happy Hours are available from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at the bar and high tops. There is a special menu of small plates and cocktails.

512 Bistro Bar & Restaurant, 512 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor. Open 7 days for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch from 11 a.m. Full take-out and delivery. Private party facilities for up to 70 guests. Proper casual dress. Free parking. 914-236-3130 www.512bistro.com

SOFT SHELL CRAB SEASON HAS ARRIVED

The season for fresh soft-shell crab runs from April through September and there are legions who crave this delicacy simply sautéed or deep fried with some lemon and butter. Nothing like a crispy soft-shell crab sandwich with the proper condiments. I am a big fan. They first show up from Florida and the Gulf Coast at area markets followed by the popular bounty from the Chesapeake. As the season wears on more venues will be serving them. Here’s where to seek them out locally…

Dive Oyster House, 1201 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor (914-236-3911) In the coming weeks, owner Kenny Neziraj will offer Soft Shell Crab as a daily specialty. Happy Hours. www.diveoysterhouse.com

Tesoro D’Italia, 160 Marble Ave., Pleasantville. (914-579-2126) Peter, Mark, Don and their team have soft shells on their menu as a special seasonal delight. www.tesoroditaliany.com

Kee Oyster House, 128 E. Post Road, White Plains (914-437-8535), Owner Ekren & Elvi offer a daily raw bar. The blackboard lists the daily catch and will soon include Soft Shell Crab. And they are pristine. www.keeoysterhouse.com

Brothers Fish & Chips, 172 N. Highland Ave., Ossining. (914-488-5141) A hidden treasure in a nondescript strip mall. Chef Elmer Oliveros does wonders with his seafood menu. Soft shells are a specialty in season. www.brothersfishandchips.com

La Mer Seafood, 407 Main St., Armonk (914-273-1766) Now under new ownership, this market has been serving the area for 30 years. A sign on the window says soft shell crabs have arrived. www.lamerseafood.net

Bistro 146, 146 Bedford Road, Pleasantville (914-495-3992) Chef/owner Marcello operates this American-themed fish & seafood bistro offering sustainable fare. Soft Shell Crab will be included in spring/summer. www.bistro146pleasantville.com

ANS Seafood Market, 2 William St., Elmsford (914-592-9250) & Restaurant, 545 US-6, Mahopac. (845-621-2489). Soft shells are available right now. You can also enjoy them on the spot at their Mahopac restaurant. www.ansseafood.com

Morris Gut is a former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for more than 30 years. He can be reached over email at gutreactions@optonline.net.