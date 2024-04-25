4/25/24 Newsletter: Examiner Publisher Wins Silurians Award, Columnist Critiques Bowman, Editor Pens Piece on Phelps Garden

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

I’m pleased to share how I received word this morning that I won a Certificate of Merit in the Health and Science Reporting category of the Silurians Press Club’s 2024 Excellence in Journalism competition for columns under the title “Your Care Has Been Outsourced.”

The Silurians Press Club is a New York City-based organization dedicated to journalistic excellence and integrity, founded in 1924.

Thank you to all you readers for your support throughout my time investigating corporate sick care.

Bowman Critique

We have a guest column from Andrew Vitelli, who penned a stinging rebuke of Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

“In the months after the Oct. 7 attacks, Bowman had baselessly accused Israel of genocide, been caught on tape screaming that accounts of rapes of Israeli women were lies and propaganda and launched a joint fundraising effort with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the closest Congress has to an open Hamas supporter,” writes Vitelli, who earned a master’s degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Tel Aviv University. “But in one week, Bowman managed to, twice, find new lows.”

Read more here.

Phelps Garden

Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur prepared a piece headlined, “Phelps Garden Series Focuses on Healing and Wellness Through Nature.”

For the third consecutive year, Phelps Hospital and its supporters and donors are working together to bring yet another garden to the 69-acre Sleepy Hollow campus, Martin reports.

“Behavioral health is something that is incredibly important to us,” said Beata Mastalerz, who took over as Phelps’ executive director at the start of the year. “We have our inpatient mental health, we have outpatients, and anyone coming in. Also, caregivers really could benefit from something that is serene and heals through nature. That’s the purpose behind it.”

Read the full feature here.

Quick Note

Off to Saratoga tomorrow for the annual New York Press Association conference.

Have a great day.

Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher