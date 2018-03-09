29th Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade Saturday

The 29th Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Saturday, March 10, at 3 p.m. in downtown Peekskill. This year’s Grand Marshal is WHUD Radio’s Kacey Morabito Grean. The 2018 Aides are James Bertoline from D. Bertoline & Sons, Former Peekskill Mayor Frances Gibbs, Peekskill High School Band Director John Hahn and Community Volunteer Marianne Oros.

The parade is held rain or shine. The parade steps off near Assumption Church, makes its way down Union Avenue, then right on South Street, left on Division Street, right on Main Street and right on James Street. The reviewing stand is on the corner of James and Park Streets.

“We are so delighted to have Kacey as our Grand Marshal. She has been a staple in everyone’s life on the radio, plus she dedicates so much time and energy to so many non-profit groups. We encourage area residents to attend the parade and stay afterwards in Downtown Peekskill to celebrate everything Irish,” said committee chairman Bill Powers.

Morabito Grean has been helping to wake up Westchester and the Hudson Valley for 17 years on 100.7 WHUD. Born in Verplanck,, Morabito Grean lives with “her husband the contractor,” Mike Grean and their houseful of pets in Cold Spring.

Along with the WHUD morning show, Kacey also hosts a Sunday morning program called Shine On: The Health and Happiness Show, a popular podcast. She has a line of skin products, also called Shine On, and a vibrant reiki practice in Cold Spring and Peekskill.

Kacey filled in to co-host the TV coverage of the St. Patrick’s Parade with anchor Bill Powers in 2013 when his co-anchor, Deb Carlin Polhill left the anchor booth to lead the parade as Grand Marshal. At the conclusion of announcing the parade, Kacey stated, “That was the hardest thing I have ever done.”

James Bertoline currently serves as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of D. Bertoline & Sons, Inc. and has been active in many charitable causes.

Frances Gibbs is a noted trailblazer for being the first female Mayor of Peekskill and for being instrumental in the creation of the Peekskill Artist District among many other accomplishments.

John Hahn is the band director for the Peekskill High School Band and has marched in every parade for many years. He is teaching the next generation of fine musicians.

Marianne Oros is being honored for her volunteerism including serving on the Board of the Keon Center and on the Board of the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce.

The parade is preceded by a Mass at Assumption Church at 1:30 p.m., which is open to all, and brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 1038 Brown Street, Peekskill. The brunch will include a full buffet breakfast. Admission for adults: $12, children 5-12 years old is $5; children under five years old are free. All are welcome and attendees can pay at the door.

A Grand Marshal’s pub tour of local establishments is planned for Friday, March 9, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm. The Grand Marshal and her Aides are piped into each establishment by Pipe Major Joe Brady, who happens to lead both the New York City and Peekskill parades. Brady is a Peekskill resident. Please check the parade’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/peekskillstpa… for exact schedule.

In addition, the Grand Marshal and Aides are introduced at the committee’s annual installation dinner held on Sunday, March 4, 2018 from 6pm to 9:30pm at The Mansion at Colonial Terrace, 119 Oregon Road, Cortlandt Manor, NY. Tickets are still available. Please visit the committee’s Facebook page for RSVP information. Proceeds from the dinner help to underwrite the parade.

Irish music and culture returns to the stage in Peekskill this year. Andy Cooney’s Enchanted Music of Ireland – A Benefit for The Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade comes alive at the Paramount Hudson Valley on Friday, March 2, 2018 8pm as Cooney gathers together the best musicians, dancers and performers to ignite their audience in Irish tradition. Special appearances includes Peekskill’s own Singer Doug Ferony and Pipe Major Joe Brady, Regimental Piper for the Fighting 69th. Tickets on sale NOW for $45 and $35. For tickets visit www.paramounthudsonvalley.com.

The parade is presented by an all volunteer committee with the support and cooperation of the City of Peekskill, and is completely self-funded through the generosity of businesses and committee members, donations from kind-hearted community members and all-year-round fund raising.