$26M Annsville Circle Flood Mitigation Project Begins

A $26 million flood mitigation project at Annsville Circle in Cortlandt kicked off last week.

The New York State-led project will raise the circle by four feet as well as a half-mile section of flood-prone Route 6/Route 202 by seven feet that will make it safer to travel during extreme weather events.

“Last July, dozens of state roads in the Hudson Valley were affected by one of the most intense and devastating storms in years, causing mass flooding and road closures, and overwhelming communities,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Resilient infrastructure is necessary to ensure public safety, and this project in Westchester County exemplifies our commitment to tackle the growing threat of global climate change head-on.”

The project will utilize geosynthetic reinforced soil technology to stabilize the edges of the Hudson River embankment, utilizing layers of materials, such as fabrics, grids, and meshes, to strengthen and hold the soil in place. This technology is also used to support bridges, roads, slopes, and other structures that need a stable foundation.

The center of the roundabout will be landscaped with native shrubs, and LED street lighting will be installed in the vicinity to improve nighttime safety. New pedestrian crosswalks will also be added at the roundabout to enhance safety, and a shared use path will connect Paddlesports Park with the Jan Peek Bridge over Annsville Creek, allowing recreational users a passageway to access Annsville Preserve Park and the Hudson River.

“The Town of Cortlandt supports New York State initiative and commitment to rebuild infrastructure in an environmentally conscious way,” said Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker. “The Annsville Circle is the gateway to northern Westchester County and is a major thoroughfare for thousands of commuters and motorists daily. We look forward to the swift completion of this project and enhancement to coastal flood resiliency.”

An adjacent project along Route 6/Route 202 over Putnam Creek is replacing a culvert with a new structure, which is expected to be completed this summer.

In addition, a grant was recently awarded to fund a future project to further raise the elevation of Route 6/202. With this additional funding, efforts will be taken to design and construct a long-term solution for flood mitigation to make the entire section of roadway a more sound and reliable transportation route. A tentative construction schedule for this future project will be announced in the near future.