25 Homeless After 16 Condos Destroyed by Fire in Peekskill

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

About 25 people were left homeless after a fire destroyed 16 condominiums in a Peekskill complex early Thursday morning.

An estimated 100 firefighters raced to the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Rolling Way following a report of a fire at approximately 2 a.m.

The blaze broke out in the roof of Building 3 and spread quickly. Firefighters rescued one occupant and all other residents managed to escape. Five cats reportedly perished.

The entire building was unsalvageable. Low water pressure on site forced firefighters to run hoses from Bear Mountain Parkway. The parkway between Frost Ln. and North Division St. was closed until 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.