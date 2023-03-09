24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Tap Saturday in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The 24th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take over the streets of downtown White Plains Saturday, March 11.

The festivities start at 9 a.m. with a mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The parade kicks off at noon at the intersection of Mamaroneck Ave. and Old Mamaroneck Rd. Grand Marshal of the parade is lifelong White Plains resident Sr. Laura Donovan, RDC, who is serving her second term as President of the Sisters of the Divine Compassion (RDC). She has been engaged in the RDC mission and educational ministries for more than 50 years.

Marchers will gather at 11 a.m. The parade continues down Mamaroneck Ave. to Main St., where it makes a right-hand turn and passes in front of City Hall. The parade ends after City Hall at EJ Conroy Dr. The parade route is just under a mile and takes about one hour to complete. The parade will be held rain or shine.

Mamaroneck Ave. will be closed at Bloomingdale Rd. Old Mamaroneck Rd. will be closed near Bryant Ave. Livingston Avenue will be closed for a block on either side of Mamaroneck Ave.

Parking is suggested at the Chester-Maple Lot or at the municipal lot on the corner of EJ Conroy Dr. and Hamilton at the end of the parade.

Gold-level sponsors of the parade are: Houlihan-Parnes Realtors, LLC; Healy Electric Contracting; Scully Construction; Sisters of the Divine Compassion;; Nead Electric; Dunne’s Pub; Preferred Mechanical, Inc.; Lilly’s; Brazen Fox; Sound Air Conditioning; BT Flooring Solutions; and Commodore Construction.

Bronze-level sponsors are Oak Ridge Waste and Recycling, The MacConnell Family and Jacobson.