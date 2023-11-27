2023-2024 Girls High School Basketball Preview

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Reigning NYS Champ Panas Poised for Big Doings in 2024

New Era to Begin at Putnam Valley; Westlake Eyes Prize

By Tony Pinciaro

Cadence Nicholas and her WALTER PANAS varsity basketball teammates are well aware that the Panthers are a hot commodity for their opposition. They understand that not only will Panas (23-6 last year) be circled on each of their opponent’s schedule, the girls also know they will be tested every time they take the court.

This is what happens when you are the defending Section 1 and New York State Class A champions, the first in the program’s history. The 2023 double title came one year after Panas experienced a humbling defeat to Tappan Zee in the 2022 Section 1 Class A final.

“Losing the section final in 2022 made winning the next year even more special since we had known what it felt like to lose,” said Nicholas, a junior, in her third year as the starting two guard. “We were determined the entire 2023 season to not only get back to the section final, but to win it.

“After each win we gained more and more confidence and were just excited to be moving forward. It meant so much to us especially since we had almost the same group of girls in 2023.”

While opponents will be playing at their highest level against Panas, the Panthers plan to match that and take it one step further.

“This works in our favor because we know we have a target on our backs so we want to defend our titles,” Nicholas said. “Teams being eager to play us gives us confidence and encourages all of us to work and play harder.”

Nicholas and backcourt running mate/point guard Sofia Tavarez (junior) highlight a returning core that has to compensate for the graduation of starters Kelsey Creegan, Julia Gallinger and Sarah Chiuli.

“My teammates who graduated last year had a huge impact on us,” Nicholas said. “When it came to hitting shots in high-pressure situations, getting steals, making the right post move and staying positive through the lows. they did it all.

“Kelsey, Sarah and Julia showed us the roles the captain plays for a team. Sofia and I are going to do our best to replicate them and their actions as captains.”

Nicholas, who surpassed 1,000 points last year, averaged 17 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists a game. Tavarez was at 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals per game. The lightning-fast duo is one of the most dynamic backcourts in Section 1 and the state.

Along with Nicholas and Tavarez are classmates Katie Hofmann, Kiara Williams (six rebounds per game last year), Jill Cinquina and Emily Jankowski. Senior Kaitlyn Wilkowski and sophomore Kelly McAleese complete the nucleus.

Joining the Panthers this year in their quest for a second consecutive sectional title are senior Arleta Rraci, juniors Elizabeth Balbona, Irene Jiang and Giuliana Rodriguez and freshman Annabella Ocampo.

The newcomers have already made a smooth transition and positive impression on Nicholas.

“I am super excited since we have five newcomers who are all athletes and they all match our style of playing fast and have been able to pick up plays very quickly,” Nicholas said. “All of them will have a great impact on us once the season starts and I can’t wait to see it happen.”

Not only will Panas draw an opponent’s added attention, Nicholas will be facing a difficult task as opposing defenses focus on shutting her down. That’s not a problem for Nicholas, though who will also become a distributor.

“I will turn that into a positive since we have several other key players on our team that can score,” Nicholas said. “If I am the main focus, then my teammate or teammates who can hit seven 3s in a game maybe won’t. We all know how to share the ball and our variety of sets and plays will be difficult to guard.”

Panas Coach Matt Evangelista, in his 13th year, has challenged his team this year with a demanding schedule. Some of the high-caliber opponents include John Jay-Cross River, Putnam Valley, Somers, Mahopac, Harrison (Slam Dunk Tournament), Rye and Rockland County powers Albertus Magnus and Tappan Zee.

Nicholas and her teammates realize the difficult schedule is Evangelista’s way of preparing them for sectionals. In fact, Evangelista is just as psyched as his team is to start the regular season, hosting Tappan Zee, 12/5, in a game between the last two Section 1 Class A champions.

“We are returning an amazing core of players from last year’s team,” Evangelista said. “Losing three starters will force players to change their roles on the team and accept more responsibility. A combination of returnees and newcomers will have to step in.

“Given our returnees and our success the last two seasons, the team has set high goals for itself. Class A is very deep so we have a difficult regular season schedule to help us prepare for the sectionals.”

PUTNAM VALLEY TIGERS

Coach: Harrison Deegan (1st season); Assistant Coach: Alyssa Stockinger (1st season)

2022-23 record: 25-2, Class B Section 1 Champions, NYS finalist

Graduated seniors: NYS Player of the Year Eva DeChent; Simone Gabriel; Rachel Berdecia

League favorite: Putnam Valley

Section favorite: Westlake, Croton-Harmon, Putnam Valley

Top returning players: Nai Torres, Sr., 5-7, Guard (2022-23 stats: 13 ppg, 2 apg, 3 rpg)

all-section and all-state); Brianna Foody, Sr., 5-7, Guard/Forward (8 ppg, 3 apg, 5 rpg); Jona Kabashi, Jr., 5-11, Forward (7 ppg, 1 apg, 6 rpg); Ava Harman, Sr., G

Key newcomers: Leah Harman, So., 5-6, Forward

Strengths: We have multiple girls who can score the ball and create for others making us difficult to guard when at the top of our game. We have tough players who play hard on both ends of the Court. The players are motivated to learn and improve everyday in practice, which will lead to continued improvement throughout the season.

Question marks: Can our players adjust to the new roles that they are being asked to fill this season compared to previous seasons.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: The goal for this season is for each individual to grow as a

basketball player and person in order to give our team an opportunity to defend the Section One Class B title again. We have a target on our backs after the team’s success from previous years and will need to be on the top of our game everytime we touch the court.

Noteworthy: Nai Torres closing in on 1,000 points; Eva DeChent currently playing at URI; Panas Tournament against Ardsley (12/07)

BREWSTER BEARS

Coach: Mike Castaldo (12th year)

2022-23 record: 10-12

Top returnees: Jordan Niles, Sr., G (2023: All-League); Lauren Leon, Fr.; Olivia Francis, Jr.; Bri Franklin, Sr.; Ava Fagan, Jr.

Key newcomers: Cara Winkler; Finley King.

Strengths: Returning nucleus, work ethic.

Question marks: Depth, as Brewster only has seven players.

Coach’s season outlook: We have only seven players on varsity, right now, and the mentality is we understand no one is going to feel sorry for us and take it easy on us. We need to be in tremendous shape and play disciplined on both ends of the floor. The girls have been working very hard and we coaches are pleased with how the team looks so far.

Noteworthy: Brewster will host its seventh annual basketball tournament with the field including Tuckahoe, Pelham, and John Jay-East Fishkill. … Brewster will also travel Route 6 to play in the Carmel Tournament, also in December. … 2022 Brewster graduate Grace Galgano is starting for a second consecutive year in the backcourt for Roberts Wesleyan.

BRIARCLIFF BEARS

Coach: Michael McDonnell (first year)

2022-23 record: 14-7

Graduated seniors: Two, both starters.

League and league favorite: Blind Brook, Westlake, Pleasantville, Rye Neck, Westlake, Valhalla.

Top returnees: Adrianna Scanga, Sr., F; Nico Vargish, Sr., F; Ava Makaron, Jr., F; Gemma Fante, So., G; Jayna Borrelli, Sr., G.

Coach’s season outlook: We will put some good athletes on the floor and will need all five starters to share the scoring load. I am very encouraged by what I see, not only in ability but in intelligence, coachability and their competitive fire

Noteworthy: 2023 graduates Cat Carrafiello and Caroline Barbalato are playing at Middlebury and Manhattanville, respectively. … Briarcliff opens the season in the Hen Hud Tournament along with Mahopac and Ossining. … Hen Hud, Horace Greeley and Monroe-Woodbury will play in the Briarcliff Tournament. … Former Somers’ boys’ varsity basketball coach Chris DiCintio is the associate head coach.

BYRAM HILLS BOBCATS

Coach: Tara Ryan (eighth year)

2022-23 record: 10-10

Graduated seniors: Seven, including four starters.

Top returnees: Grace Corelli, Sr., PG (2023: 16.1 points per game, All-Section, All-Conference); Antonia DeVincenzo, Jr., G; Hailey Sirkin, Jr., G; Paige Schiliro, Jr., G; Darien Messina, Jr., G/F; Riley Morris, Jr., F.

Strengths: Perimeter shooting and ball handlers with a guard-oriented team.

Coach’s season outlook: We want to be our best heading into February. We have a brand new team and are excited to see who will step up with senior All- Conference guard Grace Corelli. Our team has been playing together since elementary school so we hope their experience will help lead us to a successful season.

CROTON TIGERS

Coach: Donald Lucas (second year, 21st year overall)

2022-23 record: 14-9

2023 sectional result: Lost in a Class B semifinal to Westlake.

Graduated seniors: Three, including two starters.

League: Putnam Valley, North Salem, Haldane, Croton.

Section favorite, Class B: Putnam Valley, Westlake.

Top returnees: Lucia Thoreson, Sr., 5-8, G (2023: All-League, All-Conference); Erin Baumeister, Sr., 5-11, F; Ava Andrews, Jr., 5-7, G (2023: All-League); Alana Walsh, Jr., 5-10, F.

Key newcomers: Laila Asghar, Fr., 5-7, F.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: We return seven players from last year’s team. We expect to be competitive and take it one game at a time.

Noteworthy: Croton plays Westlake, 12/12. … Croton will host its annual Mayclim Tournament, 12/13-12/14. … Croton plays at Putnam Valley (Jan. 4) and hosts the Tigers (1/30).

FOX LANE FOXES

Coach: Kris Matts (13th year)

2022-23 record: 9-12

2023 sectional result: Loss to Clarkstown North in Class A first-round game.

Graduated seniors: Four, including one starter.

League and league favorite: League I-D; White Plains.

Section favorite, Class AA: Harrison.

Top returnees: Lauren Antolino, Sr., 5-6, SG (2023 stats: 7 ppg, 5 rpg, All-League); Cara Drapala, Jr., 5-4, PG (missed last season with injury); Morgan Clinton, So., 5-10, F (7 ppg, 6 rpg) Riley New, So., 5-5, PG (7 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 spg, 3 apg); Lily Moore, Sr., 5-7, SG; Kam Boniello, So., 5-8, F; Cora Moore, So., 5-11, PG; Ava Shuster, Jr., 5-10, C.

Key newcomers: Annabel Silbersher, Jr., 5-8, F; Nora Dooley, So., 5-6, SG; Natalie Mazzuca, So., 5-7, F; Amanda Mazzuca, So., 5-5, PG; Dylan New, Fr., 5-6, G; Gabby Naar, Jr., 5-8, F; Kayla Santos, Jr., 5-8, F; Hailey Kraljevic, Jr., 5-11, C.

Strengths: Eight returnees played a lot, fast, athleticism and depth.

Question marks: With only two seniors, it will be interesting to see how quickly this young team matures.

Coach’s season outlook: With this much athleticism, I am very hopeful that we can perform better in our league and overall. We fought hard to earn a playoff game last year. This year, the girls deserve to win at least one.

Noteworthy: After years of strange league alignments, Matts pointed out geographic rivals Horace Greeley, Byram Hills, and John Jay-Cross River are on the schedule.

HALDANE BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Charles Martinez (1st year)

2022-23 record: 3-18

League favorites: Putnam Valley or Croton.

Section 1 favorite, Class C: Tuckahoe.

Top returnees: Marisa Peters, So., 5-5 PG; Camilla McDaniel, Sr., 5-7, F; Ruby Poses, Sr., 5-7, F.

Key newcomers: Kayla Ruggiero, So., 5-5, SG.

Strengths: Adapting to the new coaching staff.

Question marks: Youth, how fast the team can gel together.

Coach’s season outlook: To be honest, our outlook will not be measured in wins and losses this season, but in progress. I am looking for the team to improve and take steps forward on their own and the team’s development each game. Haldane has struggled for a couple of years now. We are looking to get back to basics and re-establish the culture. Our goals are to simply to grow along the way and learn to play the game off the ball.

Noteworthy: Haldane will open the season at the Rye Neck Tournament. On consecutive weeks Haldane is in the Port Chester Tournament and the Croton Tournament.

HEN HUD SAILORS

Coach: Megan Boyle (first year)

2022-23 record: 14-8

2023 sectional result: Lost in the Class A quarterfinal round.

Graduated seniors: One.

League and league favorite: Panas.

Section favorite, Class A: Our section is always stacked, but unpredictable. Every team is athletic and has their stars, it’s always about how they work together.

Top returnees: Kaitlyn Raguso, Jr., SG; Elyse Smith, So.; Alexa Robinson, Sr..

Strengths: Veteran leadership; team speed; transition defense; team chemistry.

Question marks: We can be inconsistent in performance, so creating a program expectation and staying calm in pressure situations will be key.

Coach’s season outlook: I think if we can harness our speed and talents, we will be hard to beat.

Noteworthy: Raguso is closing in on 1,000 points. … Boyle played for her predecessor, coach Ken Sherman, and has been an assistant the past seven years.

HORACE GREELEY QUAKERS

Coach: Sarah Schum (seventh year)

2022-23 record: 12-10

Graduated seniors: One.

League: Ossining, White Plains, Fox Lane, Port Chester, Lincoln.

Section favorite, Class AA: Wide open.

Top returnees: Bella Schulman, Sr., 5-7, G; Ava Gusba, Sr., 5-7, F; Allie Mosca, Jr., 5-6, G; Carolina Negrin, Jr., 6-0, F.

Strengths: This group has been through a lot together with many of the core girls playing minutes their freshman and sophomore years. They got a little taste of a winning season last year and are hungry to build on it.

Question marks: It is a long season, just gotta stay healthy.

Coach’s season outlook: I’m excited! This is a group of girls that I have known from their youth days and to see them now mature as young women has been an honor. I have had the pleasure of getting to know them and their families and I really do love all of these girls in this program. The girls are hungry to compete this year, and do so while having fun! I think we will have a very positive year together both on and off the court. Looking forward to growing together and making some core memories with this group.

Noteworthy: 2023 graduate and smooth-shooting guard Emma Rose is playing at Rochester Institute of Technology. … Schum returns to her alma mater (Lakeland) for a game, 1/29. Schum was the starting point guard on Lakeland’s 2007 Class A state-title team.

LAKELAND HORNETS

Coach: Miranda Mangan (10th year)

2022-23 record: 12-10

2023 sectional results: Lost in a Class A first-round game.

Graduated seniors: None.

League, league favorite: Lakeland, Walter Panas.

Section favorite, Class A: Toss up. We have 5 strong teams- Panas, Pearl River, Tappan Zee, Rye and us.

Top returnees: Nichole Ljuljic, Sr., 5-5, PG (2023: All-Section; 18.3 points per game, 6.4 assists and 4.1 steals per game); Grace Han, 5-10, F (2023: All-league, leading rebounder & blocks); Ava Lugo, Sr., 5-8, G; Kellie Sullivan, Sr., 5-6, G; Sarah Devane, Jr., 5-10, G/F; Amanda Franco, Jr., 5-4, G; Emily Han, So., 5-8, G; Riley Waters, Fr., 5-7, G.

Key newcomers: Ashley Butler, Jr., 5-9, F; Ava Aboagye, Jr., 5-6, G.

Strengths: Eight returning players, including all five starters, depth.

Coach’s season outlook: We hope to compete for a league title. Every time we step on the court we need to push each other to make sure we are better than we were the day before. We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season heading into the playoffs.

Noteworthy: Tyler Hormazable (2022 grad) is getting solid minutes coming off of a red-shirt season at RPI. … 2007 Lakeland graduate Sarah (Benischek) Schum is the Horace Greeley varsity girls’ basketball coach.

MAHOPAC INDIANS

Coach: Mairead Hynes (second year)

2022-23 record: 17-5

2023 sectional result: Lost in a Class A semifinal to eventual state champion Panas.

Graduated seniors: Five, including four starters.

League favorite: R.C. Ketcham.

Section favorite, Class A: Albertus Magnus.

Top returnees: Fiona O’Boyle, Sr., 6-0, F (2023 stats: 7 rpg); Madysen Ford, So., 5-9, G.

Key newcomers: Giana Puckhaber, Fr., 5-8, G; Lilly Holguin, Fr., 5-6, G; Ashley Koch, So., 5-5, G.

Strengths: Athleticism and defense.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: We are excited for the new season with many new faces and opportunities.

OSSINING PRIDE

Coach: Dan Ricci (33rd year)

2022-23 record: 10-10

2023 sectional result: Lost in the Section 1 Class AA first round.

Graduated seniors, including starters: One.

League and league favorite: League 1-D; White Plains.

Section favorite, Class AA: R.C. Ketcham.

Top returnees: Zoey Jowers, Sr., 5-5, G (2023: All League, 8.4 ppg); Nicole Perriott, Sr., 6-1, C (2023: 8 ppg 7.4 rpg); Ty’asia Carver, So., 5-2, PG (6.4 ppg 4 apg); Claire Schnecker, So., 5-9, F (5 ppg 3.4 rpg; injured and missed the last 12 games); Saniya Bell, Jr., 5-9, F; Sophia Torrieri, So., G

Strengths: team chemistry, work ethic, so far is great

Question marks: Depth, with only 10 players on the team.

Coach’s season outlook: We hope to be competitive in the league and in the Class AAA playoffs.

Noteworthy: The following Ossining graduates are playing in college: Aubrey Griffin (UConn), Kailah Harris (Fordham) and Angelica Rios (Westchester). … Ossining is playing in the first annual Steve ‘Iggy’ Aguado Scholarship Fundraiser Event at Croton, 1/12. … Ossining will host Irvington, Feb. 3, in the annual Pauline Ricci Scholarship Event. … Ricci is the second longest-tenured varsity girls’ coach in Section 1 behind Irvington’s Gina Maher.

PEEKSKILL RED DEVILS

Coach: Tyrone Moultrie (second year)

2022-23 record: 8-12

Graduated seniors: One.

Top returnees: Amari Murphy, Jr., 5-5, PG (2022-23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 3 apg, 2 spg); Jealina Searight, Jr., 5-5, SG (7 ppg, 3 apg, 2 spg).

Key newcomers: Azarriyah Ashley, PG/SG.

Coach’s season outlook: We want to compete and pull out a few tough wins. The ultimate goal is skill development and building the program to be better for next year than we were to start this year.

PLEASANTVILLE PANTHERS

Coach: Kelly Guarino (second year)

2022-2023 record: 7-14

Graduated seniors: Two.

League favorite: Westlake.

Section favorite, Class B: Westlake.

Top returnees: Meghan Raefski, Sr., G (2023: All-League); Erin Drillock, Sr., F; Lexi Tomaselli, Fr., G.

Key newcomer: Maddie Beccera, 8th-grader; PG.

Strengths: We are a team that is going to play hard, be gritty, and be defensive-minded. We have athletic guards that are going to be able to defend in Class B.

Question marks: Youth.

Coach’s season outlook: The County Center. Class B is looking different this year, there is no Eva Dechent. I believe it is completely wide open and we have our eyes on gold.

Noteworthy: Beccera is the daughter of Pleasantville varsity football coach Tony Beccera.

SOMERS TUSKERS

Coach: Kevin Mallon (second year)

2022-2023 record: 8-13

2023 sectional result: Lost in a Class A first-round game.

Graduated seniors: Six, including three starters.

League favorite: John Jay-Cross River (defending champs).

Section favorite, Class AA: Harrison.

Top returnees: Lindsay McCullough, Sr., 5-5, SG; Sydney Ingraham, Jr., 5-5, SG (2023: All-League); Kacey McCullough, So., 5-10.

Key newcomers: Olivia Allegretti, Jr., 5-6, G; Adrianna Adelmann, Jr., 5-6, G/F; Julia Schmidberger, Jr., 5-8, C; Kayla Coviello, Jr., 5-7, G/F; Adrianna Cooke, Jr., 5-5, G; Isabella Wissa, So., 5-4, PG; Mia Paulmeno, So., 5-4 PG; Ashley Kuchinsky, Fr., 5-5, G; Caitlyn Mayfield, Fr., 5-6, G/F.

Strengths: Athleticism, length and defense.

Coach’s season outlook: We’re a very young team that’s going to grow throughout the season. Our team goal is to be league champions and make a deep sectional run.

CARMEL RAMS

Coach: John Sullivan (fifth year)

2022-23 record: 6-15

2023 sectional result: Lost in Class AA first round.

Graduated seniors: Six.

League and league favorite: League 1-A; R.C. Ketcham.

Section favorite, Class AA: With the addition of a new class and the movement of teams, I am unsure of who the favorite will be in Class AA.

Top returning player: Kylie Murphy, So., G.

Key newcomer: Ashley Webber, Sr., F.

Strengths: Effort and team chemistry.

Coach’s season outlook and goals: We want to see daily improvement from each girl, qualify for sectionals, and win a playoff game.

Noteworthy: The Carmel Holiday Classic is 12/21-12/22. The field includes Brewster, Clarkstown North, Scarsdale B and Carmel.

All Examiner-area coaches were contacted for preview information, some did not respond

