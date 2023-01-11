$1.1M State Funding Secured for Ossining Infrastructure Projects

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblywoman Dana Levenberg last week jointly announced $1.1 million in state grant funding has been awarded to the Village of Ossining for two infrastructure projects as part of the state’s initiative to revitalize municipalities and create new economic opportunities.

“As the historic Ossining community continues to grow, its infrastructure will require updating and modernization, especially in terms of resiliency and sustainability,” Harckham said. “These state grants will help fund vital improvements and support smart growth planning to keep up with the village’s progress.”

“It is critically important that communities throughout the state invest in infrastructure upgrades that are forward-thinking, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and ensure we are more resilient in the face of climate change,” Levenberg said. “I applaud our colleagues in the Village of Ossining government for furthering these important projects and will continue to advocate for green infrastructure funding throughout the state.”

The first grant awarded, totaling $1 million, will aid construction of the village’s recently announced Multi-Modal Transportation Hub. This project will consolidate and increase valuable downtown surface parking in the historic area of the village, create EV and e-bike infrastructure and help construct a solar canopy over the top floor of a parking deck. In addition, a parking lot on Brandreth Street will be connected to the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail, which will allow residents and visitors to “park and ride (bicycle)” while giving local businesses an opportunity to reduce costs through shared parking.

The second grant, totaling $106,250 will help enact the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, a strategic initiative that will address climate adaptation issues and encourage “smart” development through a harbor management plan.

The two grants are part of the funding being awarded as part of the state’s Regional Economic Development Economic Development Council’s investments in local and municipal priorities regarding parks and heritage areas that support community development and economic growth. The grants are from the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and are administered by the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic preservation.

The grants for Ossining are part of a new round of EPF funding for 56 municipalities and various nonprofits organizations.

“I am laser-focused on making sure Ossining is an economically vibrant and livable community,” said Ossining Mayor Rika Levin. “This funding will help fulfill our goals for a thriving, inclusive and sustainable community. We thank our two state legislators for this recognition of Ossining’s rich history and limitless future.”