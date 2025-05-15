🎧 New Pod Drop: NWH President Derek Anderson on Medicaid Cuts, the Nuvance Merger, Mental Health, Much More

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

In this week’s Local Matters Westchester, Derek Anderson, president of Northern Westchester Hospital, joins us to talk about the real-world impact of looming Medicaid cuts, Northwell Health’s just-announced merger with Nuvance, and a new mental health initiative for local youth—launching next month through a partnership with area school districts and anchored by a dedicated facility in Mount Kisco staffed by mental health professionals.

Also in this episode:

• How nonprofit culture shapes Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) mission

• The hospital’s holistic approach to care, including its innovative Cancer Health and Wellness Program

• NWH’s local relationships with for-profit Optum and fellow Northwell affiliate Phelps

• What becoming a teaching hospital means for area patients

• Anderson’s path as a Utah native – from missionary work in Cambodia to hospital leadership in Westchester

Best,

Adam Stone