🎙️ New Pod Episode: Mayor Mike Cindrich on Masked Federal Agents, Medicaid Cuts, Mount Kisco’s Future, More

Mount Kisco Mayor Mike Cindrich joins the podcast this week.

Mount Kisco Mayor Mike Cindrich, a longtime public servant and former law enforcement officer, joins our Local Matters Westchester podcast to weigh in on a range of timely topics — from the presence of masked federal agents to how proposed Medicaid cuts could impact a community deeply rooted in health and wellness.

We also discuss cell towers, the growing debate over battery energy storage systems, why he returned to elected office, and what’s ahead as the municipality celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Editorial note: This conversation was recorded on Tuesday, before yesterday’s passage in the House of President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” 

And Happy Independence Day!

