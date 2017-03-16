Your Local Merchant Recommends Blended Wines For You to Enjoy

Use this column as a reference tool.

For the past two weeks, my columns focused on the rising proliferation of red blended wines. In the last three to five years, more excellent and original blended wines have been produced, and, as importantly, have recently been given their fair share of shelf space at local wine shops.

I liken these discoveries to listening to new music. Whether it’s classical, jazz or alternative rock, a certain combination of instruments and composition, in the hands of a composer with an idiosyncratic vision, will create a unique work. While there are musical purists who prefer a piano or sax solo, other music lovers seek out new compositions constructed around a 108-piece symphony orchestra, a jazz quartet or an indie quintet. Each ensemble creates a new sound listeners may not have experienced before.

So too with wines. Each grape brings a different character to the party, and in a well-made wine the results can create a synergy that exceeds the sum of its parts; in essence, liquid music. Just as with original music compositions, winemakers, like composers, are blending core component grapes (chords) to create original interpretations, original expressions and original emotional experiences.

Last week I promised examples of these original and unique wines. I polled many of the area wine merchants for their recommendations. I must say they eagerly embraced my survey and offered an excellent cross section of wines, most for $15 or less. I encourage you to visit one of these wine shops – bring this column with you as a reference tool.

There is quite a bit of information presented in order to best define the wine and to provide a roadmap to entice readers to experiment. Limited space requires tight, concise, descriptions, which are provided by each merchant. Grape composition is listed in declining order of volume.

Central Westchester

Rocco, Mt. Kisco Wines, Mt. Kisco:

Modern Vines Graffiti Red, 2014, $12 (Chile), Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot/Carmenere. Ruby red color, fragrant bouquet of ripe plums and dark berries with the subtle taste of dark fruit, spice and hints of vanilla. The finish is clean and velvety.

Pro-mis-Q-ous, non-vintage, $12 (California), Cabernet Sauvignon/ Zinfandel/Merlot/Syrah. Ripe red and dark berry fruit with hints of black pepper.

Falesco Vitiano Rosso, 2014, $13 (Italy), Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot/Sangiovese. Deep ruby-red in color, aromas of plums and black fruits. Smooth tannins and acidity.

Graem, Art of Wine, Pleasantville:

Trentadue Old Patch Red, 2014, $13 (California), Zinfandel/Petite Sirah/Carignan. Medium-bodied, fresh jammy red berry fruit, finishes with light pepper and spice.

KWV Roodeberg, 2014, $13 (South Africa), Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz/Merlot/Petit Verdot/Tannat/Cabernet Franc/ 2% Other. Mulberry and plum aromas, subtle layers of sweet spice and anise. Silky tannins; the finish is smooth and lingering.

Castillo Perelada 5 Finques, 2012, $15 (Spain), Cabernet Sauvignon/Syrah/Merlot/Garnatxa/Samso/Monastrell/Ullede Llebre. Deep cherry red color, black and red fruits aromas. Medium-full bodied, well-balanced, with ripe tannins.

Thierry, Best Wine Purveyors, Pleasantville:

La Maialina “Gertrude,” 2014, $14 (Italy), Sangiovese/Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon. The addition of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon to the traditional Tuscany Sangiovese help this “Super Tuscan” wine with a fair amount of power and great fruits.

Kanonkop “Kadette” Cape Blend, 2014, $15 (South Africa), Pinotage/Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot/Cabernet Franc. Plenty of berries, cherry and plum but silky tannins and nice spices.

La Posta “Tinto,” 2014, $15 (Argentina), Malbec/Bonarda/Syrah. Berries and black currant with mocha and savory accent.

Andy, Thornwood Wines, Thornwood:

Marietta Old Vines Lot 64, non-vintage, $15 (California), Zinfandel/Petite Sirah/Syrah and undisclosed others. Peppery, meaty, red and black fruits, medium body, soft tannins, earthy personality.

Montgras Quatro, 2014, $15 (Chile), Cabernet Sauvignon/Carmenere/Syrah/Merlot. Deep ruby red, aromas of blackberry and touches of spice and vanilla. Ripe, sweet tannins give this wine power, balance with a lingering finish.

Castello D’Alba, 2015, $13 (Portugal), Tempranillo/Touriga Franca/Touriga Nacional. Red fruits and spicy aromas and taste, well balanced acidity and fine tannins.

White Plains

Dan, Grapes The Wine Company, 731 North Broadway:

Aia Vecchia Lagone, 2014, $14 (Italy), Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc. Aromas of plum and dark fruits, full body, velvety mouthfeel, soft finish.

Tenuta dei Sette Cieli Yantra, 2015, $19 (Italy), Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot. Expressive fruitiness, pleasant freshness, coupled with nice acidity, and a persistent, interesting minerality; soft, light tannins.

Neipperg Collection, 2012, $13 (France), Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon. Well balanced, rich concentration of fruits and subtle hints of oak. Eight centuries of winemaking legacy.

Velenosi Brecciarolo, 2014, $16 (Italy), Montepulciano/Sangiovese. Intense, with juicy red fruits, elegant vanilla notes. A charismatic wine.

Stuart, Vino 100, 171 Mamaroneck Avenue:

19 Crimes, 2015, $11 (Australia), a secret blend, but Stu thinks Shiraz/Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon. Intensely fruity blend; blackberry, sweet cherry and plum in this medium-bodied wine.

Chateau Clos Moulin Pontet, 2014, $12 (France), Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc. Long, dry finish with nice acid and fruit on the mid-palate.

Cryptic, 2012, $15 (California), Cabernet Sauvignon/Petite Sirah/zinfandel. Juicy, fruit-forward, perfect for the big red wine lover who doesn’t want a super dry, tannic experience.

Black Pearl Oro, 2014, $16 (South Africa), Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz. Full-bodied and rich with dark cherry, plum, leather, with a smoky backbone.

Ken, Westchester Wine Warehouse:

Chateau Peyrassol –La Croix Peyrassol, 2015, $15 (France), Syrah/Cabernet Sauvignon. Fresh red fruits, balanced with a touch of spice. Unique for the Provence region.

Chateau Massiac Minervois, 2014, $15 (France), Syrah/Carignan. Concentrated dark fruits and spice balanced with earth and minerals.

Domaine Fenouillet vin de pays Vaucluse, 2015, $12 (France), Merlot/Marsellan. Plum and dark cherry flavors with cracked pepper and silky texture.

Villa Sant’Anna 2014, $15 (Italy), Sangiovese/Colorino/Canaiolo/Mammolo. Dark cherry, smoke leather and licorice; a unique wine from Chianti.

Tony, Aries Wines, 128 West Post Road:

Dead Bolt, 2012, $17 (California), Zinfandel/Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Sirah/Merlot.

Ménage a Trois Silk, 2014, $13 (California), Pinot Noir/Malbec/Petit Syrah.

Bogle Essential, 2013, $16 (California), Old Vine Zinfandel/Syrah/Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Syrah.

Cocobon, 2013, $11 (California), Merlot/Zinfandel/Petite Sirah.

Northern Westchester

Dan, Suburban Wines, Yorktown Heights:

Echeverria Propuesta, 2013, $15 (Chile), Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Syrah/Carmenere/Malbec. Roasted balsamic aromas, good acidity. Flavors of herbal plum and light cherry with a fresh finish.

Domaine Sainte Eugenie Le Clos, 2015, $9 (France), Merlot/Old Vine Carignan/Grenache/Cabernet Sauvignon. Raspberry red color, complex nose of red and black fruits. Soft in the mouth with fresh acidity. Well-structured and elegant. A personal favorite. Tintero Rosso, non-vintage, $10 (Piedmont, Italy), Dolcetto/Barbera/Nebbiolo/Cabernet Franc. Appealing scents and tastes of black plums and cherries and a hint of black pepper on the finish. Perfect for pizza, pasta and just about anything Italian.

Caprice, Sterling Cellars, Mahopac:

Columbia Crest H3 “Les Chevaux,” 2013, $16 (Washington), Merlot/Syrah/Viognier/Cabernet Franc. Supple and inviting, layering dark berry, licorice and toast flavor. Lingers easily against refined tannins.”

KWV Roodeberg, 2013, $12 (South Africa), Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz/Merlot/Petit Verdot. Aromas of raspberry, red cherry and mulberry. Beautifully layered and smooth with well integrated, silky tannins and a lingering finish.

Monte Volpe Primo Rossa, 2013, $11 (California), Zinfandel/Dolcetto/Carignan/Petit Syrah. Classic aromas and flavors of ripe berries and dried plums, aged in American and French oak barrels for 24 months.

KWV The Legend of Big Bill Red Blend, 2014, $9 (South Africa), Petit Verdot/Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz. Strawberry, cherry and mulberry with hints of chocolate and pepper. Delicious, savory finish.

Paul, Peekskill Wines, Cortlandt Manor:

Paul puts it simply: “I’ve been selling these wines year-in and year-out; they’re always in high demand.”

Greg Norman Estates, 2014, $16 (Australia), Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot.

Ménage a Trois Midnight, 2014, $14 (California), Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon/Petit Syrah/Petit Verdot.

Big House Red, 2014, $11 (California). Every year the blend is different, and secretive; typically seven to a whopping thirteen grapes.

Tormaresca Neprica, 2013, $13 (Puglia, Italy), Negroamaro/Primitivo/Cabernet Sauvignon.

Philippe and Vincent, Deprez Wines, Croton-on-Hudson:

Domaine du Petit Clocher Villages, 2014, $15 (France), Cabernet Sauvignon/Cabernet Franc. Dark fruit, earth, showing good ripeness. Silky, expressive and multi-layered palate and a smooth finish.

Tenuta Le Farnete Barco Reale di Carmignano, 2014, $14 (Italy), Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon. Gentle, spicy fruit, earthy notes and a polished structure with a long finish.

Lavau Cotes du Rhone Villages, 2013, $14 (France), Grenache/Syrah. Aromas of polished oak, cocoa, earth and mild spices; juicy palate, long, spicy and succulent finish.

Putnam

Greg, Brewster Wines, Brewster:

La Posta, 2014, $13 (Argentina), Malbec/Bonarda/Syrah. Lively and fresh with bright fruit flavors of cherry and raspberry, with hints of Mocha. An easy drinking red for any occasion.

Barossa Valley Estate, 2013, $15 (Australia), Grenache/Shiraz/Mourvedre. Full bodied red with great fruit up front plus depth. Bold flavors lead to an elegant finish with great spice throughout.

La Maialina “Gertrude,” 2014, $13 (Italy), Sangiovese/Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon. Ten months of aging in French oak provides power and depth. The winemaker’s finesse creates a well-balanced wine.

The Long Little Dog, 2015, $10 (French), Grenache/Syrah. Rich and juicy red, with substance and staying power. Great berry flavors with just a hint of spice to round it out.

Ryan, Depot Wines, Brewster:

Gran Passione, 2014, $14 (Italy), Corvina/Sangiovese. Solid from start to finish. Soft spicy tannins hold up very well.

Stave & Steel, 2015, $15 (California). Here’s an unusual blend: Cabernet Sauvignon aged in barrels used to previously age Kentucky Bourbon. Full-bodied with bold fruit flavors of dark cherry, blackberry and plum. The bourbon influences add notes of vanilla, caramel, and spice that lead into a long, smooth finish and generous tannins.

St. Francis Splash, 2015, $10 (California), Merlot/Petite Syrah/Syrah/Zinfandel. Easy drinking, full bodied, packed with flavor. Raspberry fruit, a round midpalate and well-structured length.

Bogle Essential, 2014, $10 (Califonria), Zinfandel/Syrah/Cabernet Sauvignon/Petite Sirah. Zesty, with toasty black cherry flavors. The juicy, jammy fruit has hints of tobacco and cocoa.

All of these wines are distinctive among the myriad of red blends in the market; they are a logical step up from sweet to dry wines; easy to drink and food friendly.

Nick Antonaccio is a 40-year Pleasantville resident. For over 20 years he has conducted numerous wine tastings and lectures. Nick is a member of the Wine Media Guild of wine writers. He also offers personalized wine tastings and wine travel services. Nick’s credo: continuous experimenting results in instinctive behavior. You can reach him at nantonaccio@theexaminernews.com or on Twitter @sharingwine.