Young Hudson Valley Performer Cherishes Shot at First Festival

Mary Hood has been spending a lot of time practicing her music in front of family the last few weeks.

Hood hasn’t just been entertaining them for her own enjoyment or their listening pleasure, but is preparing for the biggest gig of her young musical career – part of the 18-band lineup at this Saturday’s Pleasantville Music Festival.

The 21-year-old singer/songwriter, who was one of three winners of the festival’s Battle of the Bands to earn an appearance, is shy and quiet by nature, but when it comes to music it’s all about writing good material and performing well.

“When I’m playing my songs I’m totally focused on what I’m doing,” Hood said. “I never want to make it about anything but the music. I’m not looking to be famous, I just want to write really good songs and get better.”

Hood, who was raised in a music-loving family, was a sophomore at Monroe-Woodbury High School when she started writing music. Soon after, she learned the guitar and began recording voice memos on her phone whenever she was inspired.

“My friends were shocked that I wrote songs, they had no idea,” Hood said.

Hood briefly attended Belmont University in Nashville where not only did she continue her songwriting, but she immersed herself in Music City’s culture, including performances at the famed Bluebird Café.

But she returned home to save on tuition and enrolled in Rockland Community College, where she graduated last month.

“Nashville was very focused on country music and I’m not a country artist, so I felt being back in New York was better for me,” Hood said.

While recording at Loft Recording Studios in Bronxville, Hood was convinced by her producer to sign up for the Pleasantville Music Festival’s Battle of the Bands earlier this year in hopes of winning a chance to perform at this year’s 13th annual event and earn the most exposure she’s ever had. The competition is open to musicians and musical groups 26 years old and under from throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, Fairfield County, Conn. and northern New Jersey.

Hood recalled how intimidated she was by her competition and the concert-like setting while performing for the judges.

“The people that I was playing with were so good and I was amazed I was able to make it through,” she said. “I felt like I didn’t belong, but luckily I was able to hold it together and focus on performing.”

Surprised by her win, Hood, who will open the Chill Tent Stage at this Saturday’s festival at noon, said performing at the festival will be a good learning experience. She is also excited to be playing on the same program as heralded musicians such as Suzanne Vega and Living Colour. Hood hopes her appearance will expose her to a larger fan base and that her music will be heard by fellow performers.

Hood has also been working on completing her first album for a release later this summer and practicing her material in front of her family to help her become more comfortable with the set she’s going to perform this weekend.

As Saturday approaches, Hood said she will likely feel the nervousness and excitement, but will also live out one of her dreams.

“It’s really cool to be playing a festival and to have my name on the poster,” Hood said. “That was so cool.”