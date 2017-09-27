Yonkers Man Charged with Burglarizing Yorktown Jewelers, Barber Shop

A Yonkers man was charged Tuesday with burglarizing a jewelry store and a barber shop in the Roma Building in Yorktown Heights.

Yorktown Police received an anonymous call at approximately 3:44 a.m. on September 26 of a possible burglary in progress at Yorktown Jewelers at 2008 Crompond Road. When two officers arrived at the scene, the front door of the Yorktown Barber Shop, located adjacent to Yorktown Jewelers, was found to be unsecured and a male subject, later identified as Paul Shkreli, 44, of Yonkers, was observed inside.

With the assistance of State Police and Westchester County Police, the perimeter of the building was secured and Shkreli was taken into custody without incident.

Yorktown Police said Shkreli allegedly forced entry into the barber shop and unlawfully entered the jewelry store with the intent to steal merchandise.

Following processing at police headquarters on two counts of burglary in the third degree, Class D felonies, Shkreli was arraigned by Yorktown Town Justice Sal Lagonia, who remanded him to Westchester County Jail without bail. He is due in Yorktown Town Court on October 17.