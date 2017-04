This year’s Yom Hashoah Holocaust Commemoration theme is “Keeping the Memory Alive: Generation to Generation.” There will be 25 Holocaust Torahs presented. The keynote speaker will be Esther Geizhals. Presented by the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center and the Westchester Jewish Council. Rain or shine. The Garden of Remembrance, 148 Martine Ave., White Plains. 12 to 1 p.m.