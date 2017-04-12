WP Council Adopts Scoping Outline for 52 N. Broadway Zone Change

During its April meeting, the White Plains Common Council approved a Scoping Outline for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) regarding an amendment to the Zoning Ordinance to create a new Planned Residential Development District on the property located at 52 North Broadway (formerly the Good Counsel campus).

The application was submitted by the property’s new owner, WP Development NB, LLC.

In discussion before the vote, Councilman John Kirkpatrick said the Council “must review and carefully consider all environmental impacts of the application.” It might be what the applicant wants, but is not necessarily what the city wants, Kirkpatrick said.

He added that he was pleased the Scoping Outline focused on key issues central to compatibility with surrounding land uses, potential archeological and historical impacts, visual impacts, infrastructure and utilities impacts, and potential traffic and transportation effects, as well as additional building height.

Kirkpatrick emphasized the importance of studying alternatives with relation to building height and density and alternative site layouts to increase setbacks and alternative site footprints.

Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona, who had submitted amendments to the outline wording relating to disturbances by the new owner on the landfill located on the site and lower Hudson Valley transit links, was concerned that if the Council left out something on the outline that they would be able to bring new issues into the process.

Mayor Tom Roach noted that White Plains would select a consultant, reporting to the city and paid for by the developer that would analyze the damaged area and recommend action going forward.