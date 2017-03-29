Work Begins on Two New Saw Mill Parkway Bridges in Mt. Kisco, New Castle

Work has begun on a $17.1 million project to build two new bridges over the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco and New Castle.

The new bridges will replace two worn-out, bumpy spans that have been a concern for motorists, especially during bad weather, said state Sen. Terrence Murphy (R-Yorktown).

The wider bridges will go over the Kisco River into Mount Kisco and across the Branch Brook into New Castle. They will be five feet higher than the existing bridges and culverts to help prevent flooding and road closures. New guiderail, bridge rail and concrete median barriers along the parkway will also be installed as part of the project.

Construction is being paid for through the state’s $542 million Empire Bridge program, a state Department of Transportation (DOT) effort that is replacing 100 aging structures across the state, Murphy said.

“As our communities continue to grow, we need to build modern bridges that can withstand the rigors of our ever-changing weather and handle dense traffic,” Murphy said. “Investing in our local infrastructure is an important initiative that not only improves safety but provides local jobs and promotes economic development within our region. This project is of critical importance which will improve the Saw Mill Parkway and address the flooding issues that have plagued Mount Kisco, New Castle and the surrounding areas.”

The work will be completed in two phases. The first phase, scheduled for completion in July, will involve construction on the northbound side of the Saw Mill River Parkway. During that time, a temporary detour will shift all traffic to the existing southbound lanes.

The second phase will include work and construction on the southbound side of the parkway and should be finished in December. During the second phase, all traffic will be maintained on the newly constructed northbound lanes.

Some nighttime closures of the parkway in the area where the work is being done may occur. When that happens, traffic will be detoured onto routes 117 and 133, Murphy said.

Mount Kisco Mayor Michael Cindrich said village officials are pleased that the new bridges are being built.

“We definitely support it,” he said.

In addition to getting two much-needed bridges, there is an added benefit to Mount Kisco, according to Cindrich and Village Manager Edward Brancati. The village agreed to pay the DOT $50,000 to install new water, sewer and electrical lines under the parkway to the Saw Mill Pump Station while the bridge construction work is taking place.

For real-time travel information during the construction projects, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or log on to the new mobile site at http://m.511ny.org/.