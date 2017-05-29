Woman Killed, Three Injured after being Struck by Car in Peekskill

The City of Peekskill was struck by tragedy Memorial Day weekend when an out-of-control motorist slammed into a parked car Saturday afternoon that subsequently hit four pedestrians, killing one and leaving two others, including a three-year-old baby, in critical condition.

The accident, which remains under investigation, took place at about 5 p.m. Saturday. A car traveling west down a hill on Hudson Avenue, just west of Washington Street, hit a white car parked on the street, pushing it into bystanders and into a hedge.

An unidentified 70-year-old woman, who reportedly was pinned under the car, died on her way to Westchester Medical Center. A man and a young child are in critical condition, according to Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalina, who visited the injured Sunday and said the names of those involved in the accident are being kept confidential at the family’s request.

“I would ask all residents of the Peekskill community to take a moment out of their day and night to pray for this humble family I’m sure many of you will know when identified,” Catalina stated on his Facebook page. “We all have lived through tragedy in our lives, I know I have, and can attest to the power of prayer and goodwill. Our community always comes together in times like these and we will again.”

Peekskill Police Chief Eric Johansen said Peekskill cops were being assisted in their investigation by New York State Police, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Catalina said he had ordered a full investigation of the accident and intersection in general and would be instructing the city engineer to prepare a full report on the area of Washington Street, Smith Street and Hudson Avenue.

The mayor noted he would also be privately reaching out to a community activist to start a Go Fund Me page to assist the victims with funeral and recovery expenses.

“There will be time for mourning, fundraising and getting answers to questions, but right now, it’s time for prayers for this fine, hard-working family,” Catalina said.