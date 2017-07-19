Wine, Coffee and Chocolate: More Similarities Than You May Think

The natural and scientific components of winemaking are similar to the production of numerous other products. These products share the core processes and procedures of winemaking, but deviate at some point in their unique lifecycles. The end results bear the imprint of the winemaking process but are distinct unto themselves.

Examples abound. Coffee, cheese, bread, yogurt, chocolate, beer and spirits production share certain critical steps of winemaking that have a major influence on the end product sold in the marketplace.

This week, I’m focusing on a comparison of the chain of ingredients and processes that result in your favorite wine, coffee and chocolate.

To do so, I’ve identified four major elements along the production chain that I feel best exemplify these similarities:

The baseline agricultural environment.

Wine: Select grape varietals will only thrive under a very specific balance of soil, climate, elevation and exposure to the sun (in the aggregate, referred to as terroir).

Coffee: The unique terroirs of select regions of South America and Asia are conducive to the best expressions of certain coffee bean varieties.

Chocolate: The finest cacao beans are grown within 20 degrees of the equator, where a consistently warm and humid terroir produces thriving cacao trees and crops. The most highly prized crops are from Ecuador, Venezuela and the West Africa region.

The core ingredients.

Wine: The horticultural species that produces the finest wine grapes is Vitis Vinifera. From this species, hybrids have been developed that thrive in specific regions. An example: Burgundy wines are produced from the Pinot Noir grape in the Burgundy region.

Coffee: Two species account for the greatest production of beans. The Arabica species is highly flavorful and relatively low in caffeine and acidity and accounts for nearly 70 percent of coffee sold and brewed around the world. The Robusta species tends to be bitter, less flavorful and contains double the caffeine of the Arabica.

Chocolate: The species commonly grown is Theobroma. Three strains of Theobroma dominate cacao bean production. The Criollo is the most highly prized, followed – in decreasing flavor and quality – by Trinitario and Forastero.

The transformation process.

Wine: Harvested grapes are fermented utilizing select forms of yeast for various periods of time, and then crafted in a winery to achieve a desired aroma, flavor and alcohol profile.

Coffee: Coffee berries are harvested at their peak. Beans are then extracted from the berry, typically through a fermentation process, dried to 11 percent moisture, bagged and shipped (as “green coffee”) to roasting houses.

Chocolate: Beans are extracted from a harvested cacao pod, fermented and dried. As with winemaking, fermentation is the key step that differentiates one finished chocolate product from the next. This step, in the hands of a chocolate processor, the second link in the chain, creates the true flavors and textures that chocolatiers seek.

The final influence.

Wine: Fermented wines may be aged and/or blended by a winemaker to craft a unique statement of his or her creativity.

Coffee: The green coffee beans undergo roasting and brewing processes. Professional roasters coax the internal heat of beans to 400 degrees, until the internal oils begin to emerge. Light, medium or dark roasts refer to the duration of the roasting process. It is through this process that the distinctive aromas and flavors of each batch of (now brown) beans are created.

Chocolate: A chocolate manufacturer, the third link in the process, roasts fermented beans. These beans are separated into three components – a liquid (for flavor), a butter (for texture) and a powder (for finesse). The recipe for the proportions of these ingredients, combined with sugar, lecithin and vanilla, creates the ultimate bulk chocolate sold to select chocolatiers, the final link in the process. The ultimate fine chocolate bar is crafted from their proprietary recipes and processes.

With this further knowledge of the similarities and differences of these three products, I encourage you to compare and contrast the numerous products in the marketplace. You’re likely to discover new favorites of each.

