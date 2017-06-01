White Plains Tattoo Artists to Compete in Spike TV’s “Ink Master” Series

White Plains natives and artists Babiery Hernandez and Jhon Campuzano will be starring in the 9th season of Spike TV’s competition series “Ink Master,” which premieres Tuesday, June 6 at 10 p.m.

During the new season, shops from all around the country are sending two of their strongest artists to compete for a $200,000 grand prize, an editorial feature in Inked Magazine and for the first time in “Ink Master” history, the title of “Master Shop.” The new twist introduces the strongest group of competitors and the largest grand prize.

Babiery Hernandez and Jhon Campuzano are one of nine shops that compete in the series in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity, where they must create and execute an original tattoo on command. Contestants face a tough panel made up of Dave Navarro (musician, filmmaker and artist) and renowned tattoo artists Chris Nunez (“Miami Ink”) and Oliver Peck (Elm Street Tattoo). Not only will their masterpieces last forever, but so will the mistakes.

Babiery Hernandez, Thicker Than Blood, has six year’s experience as a tattoo artist. He has always loved art and is confident that he has great tattooing skills. He is very passionate about drawing and feels his artistry will help put him above the rest. Hernandez is coming into the competition to represent his family, who he credits as his inspiration to be a great artist. Website: thickerthanblood.tumblr.com. Instagram: @babierytattoo.

Jhon Campuzano, Thicker Than Blood, has eight year’s experience as a tattoo artist. He feels the rough times he faced growing up have helped to mold him into a strong person and better tattoo artist. While he says he is well versed in all types of tattoos, his go-to style is black and grey. Campuzano, who has dreamed of competing on “Ink Master,” plans to use his patience and ability to work well under pressure to help push him through the competition and bring home the win to his wife and daughter. Website: www.Jhoncampuzanotattoos.com. Instagram: @Jhoncampuzanotattoo

“Ink Master” is produced for Spike by Truly with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter serving as executive producers. Truly Original is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.