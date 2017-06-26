White Plains Student First Recipient of Officer Steven McDonald Scholarship

Colin Cleary of White Plains, who will start his secondary education in September as a freshman at Stepinac High School, has been named the first recipient of the Officer Steven McDonald Fund Scholarship.

Funded by the Westchester Division of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the scholarship is awarded to outstanding students in the community. Colin will receive the scholarship for four years, providing he maintains good grades and remains active in the school.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s new scholarship fund is named after Steven McDonald, the New York City police officer best known for having forgiven the teenage gunman who shot him in 1986, leaving him paralyzed. McDonald died earlier this year and was remembered by family and friends for living a full life despite his disability and never giving in to self-pity.

Colin has consistently been an honors student at Saints John and Paul School in Larchmont. He has participated in the CYO cross country/track and field program, has served as a lector at school Masses and was also a member of the choir.

At Stepinac, Colin looks forward to participating in the cross country/track and field program, the Drama Club and Christian service initiatives.