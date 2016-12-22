White Plains Ramping Up Security for New Year’s Eve

Pat Casey | Dec 22, 2016 |

With anticipation of a fun-filled and joyous evening, the City of White Plains and the White Plains BID are preparing to ring in 2017 with a downtown New Year’s Eve Spectacular. The event will be held at the intersection of Main and Court Streets and will include all the festivities of year’s past – a DJ as well as a live band, a crowd countdown and ball drop, followed by a not-to-be-missed fireworks display and confetti.

To accommodate the growing numbers of people attending the event, a number of street closures have been deemed necessary and access to the festivities will be allowed only through specific gated entries.

The City will begin closing streets in the event area at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Streets will begin to re-open to vehicular traffic after the event is over, starting at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

Gated entries will be located at Main Street at Church Street; Renaissance Square at Williams Street; Court Street at Martine Avenue; and Martine Avenue at Mamaroneck Avenue.

Court Street at the Galleria Mall, Mamaroneck Avenue from Mitchell to Main Street, portions of Main Street from E.J. Conroy Drive to King Street, and Renaissance Square will be closed to traffic during the allotted hours.

Parking garages within easy walking distance of the festivity area can be accessed outside the restricted traffic areas and attendees are advised to leave plenty of time as they head toward the area.

For security reasons, no large bags will be permitted inside the event area and all bags are subject to search at the entry gates. Attendees are asked to plan ahead, leaving extra time to go through security before entering the event. In addition, the event will be a No Fly Zone for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (aka “drones”). These security precautions are intended for the safety of the public attending this event.