White Plains Native Kyle Adams is a Captain of the Richmond Spiders

It has not been an easy season for the University of Richmond Baseball Team. The Spiders did not make the Atlantic 10 Conference Playoffs this season, while finishing with a dismal 17-36 overall and 6-17, A-10 record.

Nonetheless, on Thursday, May 18, as the Spiders closed out their 2017 season with a three-game home series against this year’s A-10 League Champs, Virginia Commonwealth University, they took the field still fighting and maintaining their dignity.

Leading that fight on-and-off the field for the NCAA Division 1 Richmond Spiders was Kyle Adams, a 2013 graduate of White Plains High School. During his high school career, Adams was selected to the 2013 All-New York State Team and was a three-time All-League and two-time All Section Honoree, as well as being selected the 2012 White Plains Examiner WPHS Spring Male Athlete of the Year.

Adams was also a two-year Team Captain when he played for the Tigers under Head Coach Marcel Galligani. Adams, while finishing his junior year at the University of Richmond, upheld the team-first foundation he learned at WPHS. This year, Adams received the ultimate compliment from his college teammates, when he was elected a Team Captain of the NCAA Division 1 University of Richmond Baseball Team.

“Kyle is a leader and we put it to the players to vote for him. He talks a little bit and he will get on somebody and that is what we are looking for,” said Spiders Head Coach Tracy Woodson.

Adams did not have as remarkable a season in 2017 as he did his first two seasons with the Spiders. But he assumed his roll as Captain as it is meant to be interpreted, which is to lead your team regardless of wins, losses or adversity.

Adams played in 50 of 53 games this season and started 47 games. The Spiders junior leftfielder batted .250 with 10 doubles, 25 RBIs, 22 walks and maintained a .975 fielding percentage.

This year’s statistics compared pale to his freshman and sophomore years. Adams batted .321, while starting 48 games last season, with 15 doubles, three homeruns, 33 RBIs and 28 walks with a .425 on-base percentage. Adams was selected to the A-10 All-Rookie Team his freshman season, while batting .343, which was tops for A-10 Rookies.

But despite, the Spider’s struggles, which of course affected Adams struggles this season, there was the White Plains native going 2-for-4 and running his hardest to score a run against VCU on May 18, while maintaining his positive attitude.

“It is unbelievable where I am at today. I talk to my Dad about it all the time, looking back at all the showcases we went to in the past and to see how far I have come with some success. I worked hard everyday to have this opportunity and I do not take it for granted,” said Adams.

Adams understands quite well what a privilege it is just to be playing Division 1 Baseball at a major University, let alone being named Captain of the team. When the Spiders were feeling down regarding this season, through his own fruition and finances he made rubber bracelets, inscribed “Positive Vibes-32 Strong” and gave one to each of his teammates, coaches and support staff to lift their spirits and maintain unity among the team.

“We have had a tough year with some adversity on and off the field. As one of our Captains, Kyle organized these special bracelets that he had made and that is a testament to just how important this program is to him and the type of person he is,” acknowledged Spiders Assistant Coach Nate Mulberg.

However, Adams comes from a family with an array of athletic leaders. His mother Sue is a legendary WPHS Basketball Coach, who won four consecutive Section 1 Championships. His father Bob is an NCAA Division 1 Referee and former star basketball player at Colgate University. His sister Kim played on those Tigers teams her mother coached and is an accomplished swimmer, who played basketball at University of Pennsylvania and his bother Ryan played basketball for WPHS and Ursinus College.

Also, Kyle’s Uncle Bill Adams, who was present with Kyle’s father Bob at Pitt Field for the last series of the season, is an Executive for New Era Caps and outfits the head-wear for the Spiders. Bill Adams was also a Minor League player in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Kyle Adams is eligible for the MLB Draft this season and will be a senior at the University of Richmond in September. Regardless, of what happens in the Draft or next season as Adams concludes his college-career at Richmond, he will always regard his playing days at WPHS as the proliferation of his talent.

“I stay in touch with Marcel. He was one of the best coaches that I ever had, who always believed in me and always knew what I was capable of,” said Adams. “It is amazing, I could not be more proud of him,” said Galligani. “As I have said to our players, when you leave this baseball program you represent this program. It makes me proud to see the wonderful things Kyle has accomplished,” said Galligani, who coached Adams at WPHS for three years.