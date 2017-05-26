White Plains Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk and Parade

The City of White Plains will hold its inaugural America the Beautiful – Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk on Monday, May 29. The 5K will be immediately followed by the City’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

The 5K is open to all. Participants can pre-register at wpbid.com/5krunwalk or sign up on-site on the day of the event at City Hall Parking Lot, 255 Main Street, White Plains. 5K race fees are $30 by May 24 or $40 on-site the day of event. The run /walk will begin at 8:15 a.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the 5K will benefit the Veterans Administration Hospital -Montrose. The City of White Plains would like to acknowledge and thank race sponsors: White Plains Hospital, The North Face, and White Plains Business Improvement District (BID).

In addition, timing for the event will be provided by long-time White Plains business owner Andy Kimmerling of Westchester Road Runner located at 179 East Post Road.

The White Plains Memorial Day Parade will begin on Church Street and continue onto North Broadway. The parade will be followed by a memorial ceremony at the White Plains Rural Cemetery on North Broadway. Parade start time is 10 a.m.

The City of White Plains has been selected to host active duty service men and women visiting New York City celebrating Fleet Week. We are honored to have them, as well as our area veterans’ organizations, march in our Memorial Day Parade.