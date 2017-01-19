White Plains Launches GO GREEN Web Page Detailing Sustainability Initiatives

Last week White Plains launched a new web page that details the City’s environmental and sustainability initiatives. The page, called GO GREEN White Plains, can be accessed from the City’s website, www.cityofwhiteplains.com under the “Our Community” tab.

The GO GREEN White Plains web page highlights the green initiatives undertaken by the City including the initiation of textile recycling, installation of electric vehicle charging stations, adoption of the NYS unified solar permit, phasing out the use of #4 and #6 heating oils, utilizing goats at Baldwin Farm, and energy efficient upgrades in city buildings and facilities.

“On a personal and professional level, protecting the environment has always been a focus for me,” said Mayor Roach in launching the new page. “First as a Council member and now as mayor, I have worked to implement legislation and develop initiatives that will have a positive impact on our environment as well as to find sustainable solutions to the City’s needs.”

The phrase GO GREEN has been associated with the process of becoming more environmentally aware and with the decision to change one’s behavior and lifestyle to reduce the amount of pollution and waste generated. The decision to go green is a gradual process for most people and governments.

The GO GREEN White Plains graphic, used at the top of the web page, is a creative re-imagining of the one used throughout 2016 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of White Plains becoming a city. Artists “recycled” the graphic and gave it a “green” flare. It’s a melding of urban and green concepts.