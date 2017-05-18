White Plains Indie Singer, Songwriter Releases Music Video

Jessica Antonette has lived in White Plains for about 10 years now, a former Berkeley College student and current business owner – she runs a local musical events company here in White Plains called JTonezMusic when she’s not on the road touring as an Indie artist or writing.

Jessica is excited about her just released music video, featuring her first single “Let Me Love You” off her debut album “Lollipops & Daggers,” released in October 2016.

“Let Me Love You” was released as a single after Jessica returned from Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge’s national tour last fall. Etheridge is her lifetime idol. Jessica has also traveled the country with Jerry Wonda’s Platinum sound band and written for various artists.

About ‘Let Me Love You’ Jessica says, “There are so many people in this world who are so loved yet not ready to accept the love they are given. For all those who make it tragically difficult to love them, it is a lyrical plea to break down the barriers and open their arms to the simple, rewarding pleasures that love offers when it comes knocking. Or, in other words, it is the polite way to say ‘stop being an idiot, let’s just love’.”

While Jessica’s music can be found under the Pop genre, she says she doesn’t label herself by genres. “Freedom is what I require. I need to be able to write, dress, laugh and love the way that suits me in the moment. I want to connect, connect with people, connect with melodies, connect with the words that can change a feeling, a mood, a moment. Don’t put me in a box. I don’t fit,” she wrote on her website (www.jantonette.com).

From a small town in upstate New York, Jessica began writing poems and melodies at a very young age. A little known fact is that the late lead singer of the band The Knack, famous for their song “My Sharona” is her cousin.

She was 18 years old when she went to New York City, alone but ready for adventure. “I’ve learned so much on the journey thus far. I find I thrive on the struggle, adversity, and heartbreak. There is beauty in darkness,” she advises.

​“White plains has been my base since I moved from my hometown. Even though I’m currently traveling different parts of the country for work, it’s been a great place to live,” Jessica recently said in an email to The White Plains Examiner.

Because of White Plains’ proximity to everything, “It’s a quick hop into NYC, and a quick drive to Connecticut and other surrounding areas where I perform,” she added. “I love big cities and bright lights and there is something so special to me about being a suburbs girl. That is where my roots are, and that is where I’ll most likely remain.”

“I think it’s important to bring live music back to Westchester. So many times people think they have to go to Manhattan to see great live music. What they don’t realize is that there’s so much talent here in our area. Westchester offers great art/music colleges. These kids need an outlet, support and room to grow and create.”

A few years ago Jessica was named one of Westchester’s Rising Stars – 40 under 40, an award given by the Business Council of Westchester to men and women who show leadership, creativity and innovation in their field.

“The community support is outstanding!” Jessica said. “Through winning that award not only did I meet some of my best friends, but I’ve also met people who have helped aid and guide me in my career. I have a great network of friends who have become family here.”

Jessica’s album “Lollipops & Daggers” was mostly written right here in Westchester, and her newly released video “Let Me Love You” was filmed in White Plains by Malixition Productions, a Westchester company. Jessica excitedly says the video has already received over 17,000 views on YouTube.

Jessica just completed a tour with the Gary Douglas Band in support of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, and is working on her next record.

She is set to release another music video off her current album this summer for her song “Wonderin.” The video was shot in the California desert.