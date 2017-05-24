White Plains Historic Walking Loops and National Historic Trail

The White Plains City Clerk’s Office and Recreation and Parks Department have created three historic walking loops that highlight White Plains’ rich history. These loops were originally created as part of the City’s Centennial Celebration in 2016.

“The history of White Plains dates back to 1683. The City was also the site of a Revolutionary War battle, so the City’s history as well as its people are very much intertwined with important events in our nation’s history. There’s much to be learned and much to appreciate. These historic walking loops provide a nice way to do that,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach when announcing the new historic walking trails.

The loops make for fun and interesting walks and are a great way to get your exercise and gain some historical knowledge at the same time. The walking loops are appropriate for both individuals and families.

The walking loops focus on Tibbits Park, the original Village Commons, Purdy Farm and Hill and Battle Hill. Each contains a map showing a walking route and provides descriptions of the historic sites along the route. The length and difficulty of the walking routes varies. The individual routes are also designed so that the full route can be walked at one time or in sections.

The historic walking loops are available for download on the City of White Plains www.cityofwhiteplains.com. Hard copies can also be requested through the Mayor’s office.

White Plains also welcomed two wayside exhibits to Tibbits Park, which share the story and commemorate the route of the march to Yorktown, Virginia in 1781 along the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail.

Washington’s American forces, headquartered in Newburgh, and French allies, led by Rochambeau, joined together in New York to embark on their campaign and march to Yorktown, Virginia. More than 10,000 soldiers, thousands of supporters, wagons, horses and armaments made their way through the Hudson Valley in 1781 under the watchful eye of the British forces occupying New York City. This march led to the siege of the British at Yorktown, which gave rise to our nation’s independence.

The Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail is a land and water corridor extending through nine states from Boston Massachusetts to Yorktown, Virginia. The route was designated a National Historic Trail by Congress in 2009, and is the newest of the 19 National Historic Trails. The route is now part of the National Trail System that includes the Appalachian and North Country national scenic trails.

White Plains is one of 15 sites in New York along the Trail. As the exhibits are installed, visitors will be able to go to each site individually or follow the entire route in New York. White Plains is one of many partners with the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area, National Park Service, Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route Association and other Hudson Valley communities and sites in marking the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail in New York.