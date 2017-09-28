White Plains Business Owners Raise Funds for Cancer Support

By Barbara Cervoni – Maria “Rini” DeVito and Gina Barrios, co-owners of Salon 913 in White Plains, are raising funds to support women dealing with cancer by participating in Support Connection’s Annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer. Their reasons are personal, and it’s something they’ve wanted to do for a long time.

DeVito had an aunt who died of breast cancer at a young age. She and Barrios also have had many clients over the years that were survivors, or in treatment for cancer. One of those clients, a breast cancer survivor who received help from Support Connection, told them about the Support-A-Walk and they decided to get involved.

The Support-A-Walk, presented by Support Connection, Inc., will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1, at FDR State Park in Yorktown Heights. The event was founded 22 years ago by local residents to bring attention to the needs of people affected by breast and ovarian cancer. People travel from across the Hudson Valley and beyond to take part in this uplifting community event. Proceeds fund Support Connection’s year-round free support services and programs for people affected by breast and ovarian cancer.

Participants of all ages complete a three-mile walk, often in honor of loved ones. There’s a Survivor’s Welcome Area where volunteers greet and welcome cancer survivors. Along the Walk path, walkers are encouraged and cheered by local bands, cheerleaders and other community groups. Even those who can’t attend can participate or donate. Supporters can also raise funds by creating personal online fundraising pages where friends and family can donate.

DeVito and Barrios say, “We’ve worked together for many years, and we’ve always thought about supporting a cause like this. Now that we own our own salon, we knew the time was right to team up and get involved.” They set up an online fundraising page for Team Salon 913, which has raised $645 to date. (https://www.firstgiving.com/team/357222) They’ve enlisted family, friends and clients to be part of their Team. They’ve even created tee shirts and other items to build excitement and show their support.

Gail Smilkstein of Mount Kisco, the client who told DeVito and Barrios about the Support-A-Walk, participates every year and is delighted that the women from Salon 913 are taking part: “I really appreciate their support and their willingness to help Support Connection. They’re very enthusiastic and spreading the word in different ways.” Smilkstein, an eight-year breast cancer survivor, knows how important Support Connection’s free counseling and other services are because she herself reached out to Support Connection when she was diagnosed.

DeVito and Barrios are happy to help: “We just want to do what we can to try to assist women going through this. If everyone chips in, together we can make a difference.”

To learn more about the Support-A-Walk, or to make a donation visit http://supportconnection.org/support-a-walk-overview/ or call 914-962-6402.

Barbara Cervoni, is Director of Services and Communication, Support Connection, Inc.