White Plains Begins Celebration of the Green, Stepinac Featured Largely

Kevin J. Keane of White Plains, Chairman of Stepinac High School’s Board of Trustees, alumnus (Class of’74) and prominent business leader, has been named Grand Marshal of the 20th Annual White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be held at noon on Saturday, March 11.

The honor of leading one of the area’s most popular parades celebrating the contributions of the Irish people to humankind, history and culture, was bestowed on Keane last week during an installation ceremony held at Vintage Restaurant, White Plains. Members of the White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Committee and special guests gathered for the festive occasion, which began with an invocation by Stepinac President Rev. Thomas Collins (Class of ’79).

White Plains Councilman John Martin, committee chair, presided over the installation which also included the naming of the Grand Marshal aides: Billy Blaine, volunteer coach for Stepinac’s Crusaders freshman football team; Patricia Murray Dadario and Mary Ellen Dervin, mothers of Stepinac students and members of the school’s Lady Crusaders; Casey Egan and Robert O’Toole, Stepinac alumni; and Maryfaith Fortunate, mother of a Stepinac student.

Keane’s career with PFK O’Connor Davies, LLP of Harrison, where he serves as Managing Partner and member of the Executive Committee, has spanned more than 30 years. During his tenure, it has emerged as the nation’s 26th largest accounting and advisory firm (and ranked 11th in the New York metro area).

Born in the Bronx, Keane attended St. Raymond’s School as well as Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale. After graduating from Stepinac, he earned a B.S. degree in accounting from the State University of New York at Albany and a M.B.A. in corporate finance from Pace University. He is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Keane has made significant contributions to his alma mater, Stepinac, and to the community through corporate giving and philanthropic work. In 2012, Stepinac’s Board of Trustees honored him with its Corporate Citizenship Award, presented to exemplary alumni.

Among the non-profit organizations he has supported by serving on their boards and financial committees have been the John A. Coleman School of the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center, Lititz Watch Technicum, the Irish Arts Center and Westchester Community College Foundation.

Keane and his wife, Eileen O’Brien Keane, are the parents of five children. A member of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, Irish culture and history are very important to Keane and his family, having enjoyed many trips to Ireland to experience and enjoy the culture first-hand.

Stepinac’s band will be among the many groups participating in the White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade. As in the past, the popular procession is expected to attract thousands of residents from the community and outlying areas who will line up along the parade route on Mamaroneck Avenue to turn right onto Main Street. For more information, visit www.whiteplainssaintpatricksday.com.