White Plains and 511NY Create Local Rideshare Portal

Helping residents and people working and visiting White Plains to find alternative means of transportation, while also reducing the city’s carbon footprint, is the goal of White Plains’ new Rideshare program.

The portal, which can be found at https://511nyrideshare.org/web/city-of-white-plains/home, is an online service where participants will be able to register for carpools and search ride matches online, learn about the Green Cities Commuter Challenge, as well as find more information about using public transportation, vanpools, transit, bicycle and walking routes to and from the City of White Plains. Participants will also have access to 511NY’s array of tools and information on real-time travel conditions and transit options through 511NY.org.

The City of White Plains and 511 Rideshare are partners in the program.

The program is free. To find a ridematch and learn about commuting options, participants access the portal to register. They will then receive an email from ridematch@511NYRideshare.org with simple instructions for activating a City of White Plains Rideshare account. Once the account is activated it, the portal becomes searchable.

Fore more information about the City of White Plain’s Rideshare or the services offered, contact 511NY Rideshare’s Customer Service center between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, by calling 511 and saying “Rideshare,” or visit 511NY Rideshare’s Frequently Asked Questions.