White Plains Ambush Murder Defendants Sentenced

Aaron George (DOB 2/8/95) of Main Street, White Plains, was sentenced by Judge Barry Warhit to 17 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to: one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class “A” Felony, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony.

Michael Djukic (DOB 8/25/95) of 2 Lake Street, White Plains, was also sentenced by before Judge Barry Warhit to a maximum of nine years in state prison after pleading guilty to: one count of Attempted Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree, a class “D” Felony and one count of Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree, a class “E” Felony.

Both defendants were involved in the shooting death of Dominique Hospie.

On Sunday, April 17, 2016, at approximately 11:24 a.m. in the area of 91 North Kensico Avenue in White Plains, the defendant Aaron George, was in a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Michael Djukic. Djukic drove George to the above mentioned location after driving around for a period of time searching for the victim.

Once there, Djukic waited in the vehicle as George exited the vehicle and approached the victim who was on Kensico Avenue. He then fired a handgun multiple times, striking the victim.

George then ran back to and re-entered the vehicle where Djukic was waiting in the driver’s seat and immediately drove off.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds to the hand and back. He later died in surgery.

After sentencing, both defendants were remanded into the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections.