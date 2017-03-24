White Plains Adult Softball Leagues Spring/Summer Signup

It may not seem like it with this latest blast of winter weather, but softball season is around the corner. Once again, the White Plains Recreation and Parks Department will offer its very popular Softball Leagues for Men, Women and Coed. Within each league there are different levels of play and all leagues are open to resident and non-resident teams.

Weather permitting, the season will start at the end of April and games will be played through August. The leagues will play on weekday evenings at either Gillie Park, located at 85 Gedney Way or Delfino Park, located at 110 Lake Street. Game schedules will vary with each league. Games will start at 6p.m. Fees are determined by league and residency.

Registration is ongoing at the Recreation and Parks office. Registration forms can be picked up at the Recreation & Parks Department office at 85 Gedney Way, or via the city’s website (cityofwhiteplains.com) under the “City Government” tab click “Recreation & Parks.”

For further information or questions, please contact League Supervisor Lauren O’Connor at 914-422-1351/loconnor@whiteplainsny.gov.