WestchesterSmart Mobile App Development Bowl Registration Deadline Approaching

Have an idea for a mobile app? Learn from the best, turn your idea into a reality and compete against the region’s top young techies at the 3rd annual #WestchesterSmart Mobile App Development Bowl.

Register your high school or college team for a spot in the contest by visiting bit.ly/appbowl2017. There is no entry fee; registration is due by January 30. To learn more about the contest, sponsorship opportunities or how to be a judge, email MobileAppContest@pace.edu.

“The #WestchesterSmart Mobile App Development Bowl is a fun way to foster the talents of our students and push the boundaries of their potential,” said County Executive Rob Astorino. “At the same time, the contest is focused on creating apps that improve life for senior citizens, adding an intergenerational component. I want to thank Pace University for its continued partnership in making this competition possible.”

The contest is a joint initiative of Astorino’s Office of Economic Development and Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems. The purpose is to challenge students to put themselves on the “MAAP” by creating “Mobile Apps for Aging Populations.” Specifically, apps are being sought that improve an aspect of daily life for people ages 65 and older.

Cash prizes, paid internships and tech gear are all up for grabs for the winning teams. Last year, more than 250 students from the tri-state region participated in the contest, and this year students have even registered from the United Kingdom.

“We’re proud to again co-sponsor and host the annual #WestchesterSmart Mobile App Development Bowl,” said Dr. Jonathan Hill, Dean of the Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems at Pace University. “This contest helps motivate students to develop an interest in STEM and provides the tri-state area’s most ambitious high school and college students an opportunity to learn how Pace University can help shape them into the next generation of coders, innovators, and technology leaders.”

How the Contest Works:

Students must compete in teams (two person minimum). More than one team from the same school is permitted. Students may form and register independent teams without school affiliation. Students can also register as individuals, and Pace will assist them in forming a team.

Students and team coaches will work to develop mobile apps that will be judged on creativity, functionality and usability.

Free technical support will be offered to all participants via an online system, so no question will go unanswered.

Teams will be invited to several contest workshops and celebrations — including a kick off pep rally, design and development workshops, and the judging and awards ceremony.

In April, a panel of expert judges will score and determine the top mobile apps. Winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded during an event at Pace University’s Pleasantville Campus.

Kick-Off Pep Rally and Workshops, Feb. 3, Westchester County Center, White Plains. This celebratory pep rally will officially announce the commencement of the #WestchesterSmart Mobile App Development Bowl and will introduce student teams. Design and development workshops will follow.

Mobile App Testing & Assessment Workshop, March 3, Pace University, Pleasantville. Student teams will present their apps to evaluators to determine the app’s effectiveness and viability. These evaluators will include content and technical experts from academia, and private and public industry.

Mobile App Judging & Awards Ceremony, April 28, Pace University, Pleasantville. This celebratory event will recognize the contributions and efforts of all involved. It will also serve as a platform whereby judging takes place and prizes for the top teams will be announced.

Pace University’s Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems: http://www.pace.edu/seidenberg/.