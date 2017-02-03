Westchester Workforce Housing Coalition to Host Affordable Housing Event

A little over a year after its first “teach-in” event drew over 100 attendees, the Westchester Workforce Housing Coalition will host a follow up conference titled “Workforce Housing Under Trump: Where Do We Go From Here?” on February 15 at the Riverfront Library (One Larkin Center) in Yonkers, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by People’s United Bank, the event will honor David McKay Wilson, Tax Watch Columnist at The Journal News, for his work in highlighting the issues of affordable and workforce housing.

Christopher Jones, Sr. Vice-President of the Regional Plan Association, Rev. Noelle Damico of Interfaith Clergy for Social Action, and civil rights attorney Randolph McLaughlin will discuss what has been accomplished in the last year and how to promote affordable and workforce housing in the future. With the Westchester-HUD federal Consent Decree winding down and a new administration taking office, attendees will participate in an interactive group discussion designed to develop a plan of action.

The Workforce Housing Coalition started in 2014 to promote affordable workforce housing in Westchester County. It stopped the MTA from allowing the town of Harrison to exclude affordable housing in its first transit-oriented development. It is the largest coalition of organizations promoting fair and affordable housing in Westchester. The Coalition’s advocacy prompted the MTA to adopt a policy promoting affordable housing in transit-oriented-development and this year won inclusion of 42 units of affordable housing in Harrison. The Coalition has also held public actions to demand the county’s adherence to the Consent Decree and to mandate inclusionary zoning.

Members of the Westchester Workforce Housing Coalition include: Community Housing Innovations, Inc., Westchester Habitat for Humanity, White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP, Mount Vernon United Tenants and Hunger Action Network, Working Families Party, Tri-State Transportation Campaign, The Leviticus Fund, WESPAC, ULI Westchester/Fairfield, Human Development Services of Westchester, Westchester Residential Opportunities, and Westchester Disabled on the Move.

To register for this free event visit www.workforcehousingcoalition.org or call 631-475-6390 ext. 2245.