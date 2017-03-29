Westchester Knicks Honor Detective Michael Perry on “Safety Night”

Although the Westchester Knicks (18-30) struggle to close-out their 2016-17 season on a positive note, the NBA affiliate of the NY Knicks community initiatives have brought enjoyment to many local fans throughout this season.

Despite three players finishing with double/doubles, the local Knicks lost to the Reno Bighorns, 118-108, on Friday. It was the Reno Bighorns, the NBA affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, first ever visit to the Westchester County Center.

Westchester Knicks guard John Jenkins continued to impress NBA scouts by scoring 35 points in the loss to the Bighorns. Jaylen Bond scored 12 points and snatched an impressive 16 rebounds. Keith Wright also had a double/double with 12 points and 13 rebounds and Travis Trice II netted 21 points and dished a remarkable 13 assists.

Nonetheless, at the Westchester County Center, on Friday, it was the pregame scrimmage that stole the show. The Westchester Knicks held “Safety Night” sponsored by the Metro-North Railroad’s Office of System Safety.

The pregame scrimmage was played between the White Plains Police Department and the White Plains Fire Department. The WPPD Finest and the WPFD Bravest took the court in tribute to White Plains Police Detective Michael Richard Perry, who died in the line of duty on June 12, 2010, at the young age of 43. Perry was a seven-year veteran of the WPPD.

On June 12, 2010, Perry responded to a robbery at Macy’s. After chasing and struggling with the suspect, he apprehended a career criminal, who had over 300 arrests at the time. However, after Perry transported the suspect to police headquarters, he collapsed and passed away a short time later of a heart attack at White Plains Hospital.

“Two weeks ago would have been Michael’s 50th birthday, on March 4, 2017,” sadly stated Michael’s father, Patrick Perry, who sat courtside at the County Center with his other son Patrick, Jr. “This night is wonderful, absolutely wonderful. It is very meaningful because this is virtually seven years later and he is still so well thought of.”

The WPPD Basketball Team wore custom jerseys with Officer Perry’s Police Car number 18, imprinted on them. As a tribute on “Safety Night” Perry’s police car was parked in front of the County Center along with a WPFD fire truck. The custom jerseys dedicated to their fallen comrade were on sale during the Westchester Knicks game with all proceeds going to the Michael Perry Scholarship Fund.

Detective Marc Avery, a 17-year veteran of the White Plains Police Department, presently works with the WPPD Domestic Violence Unit. Avery attended the Police Academy with the late Michael Perry. “Michael was one of the nicest guys that I ever met. He loved being a cop and he loved his twins. His twin boys were the joy of his life. This was a tremendous loss not only to his family but to the White Plains Police Department and the community,” said Avery.

“It is an unbelievable opportunity to work with the White Plains Police and Fire Departments and sponsor an event like this for safety,” commented Justin Vonashek, Vice President- System Safety for Metro-North Railroad. Vonashek tossed the ball for the ceremonial tip-off of the pregame scrimmage.

Also on hand for “Safety Night” was Allison Lester, Safety Education Program Specialist for Metro-North. Lester was promoting Metro-North TRACKS initiative, which stands for “Together Railroads and Communities Keeping Safe.”

TRACKS is a Metro-North community outreach program that visits schools, community centers and any organization that wants a free presentation. “We promote safety at gate-crossings, on platforms and regarding trespasser safety, to educate people concerning safety around trains and train tracks,” said Lester.

Westchester Knicks “Safety Night” was a memorable occasion for the 1,957 fans that attended. First Responders gained admission for only $10 on the night of the game and the initial 1,500 fans received a First Aid Kit provided by Metro-North Railroad.