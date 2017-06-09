Westchester Chordsmen Chorus Offers Free Singing Lessons to Men

Starting Monday, June 12, and continuing for six consecutive Mondays, The Westchester Chordsmen Chorus will offer six free singing lessons to men in and around Westchester County as a community service.

The six-week program provides coaching and instruction to teach new singers how to sing and teach/coach experienced singers how to sing better.

The simple curriculum will take you from basic fundamentals to advanced concepts, regardless of your current singing ability. Training materials will be provided.

Over 50 men attended the three previous series.

“Why do this?” the Chordsmen ask. “We all sing in our own way – in church or synagogue, in the car, in the shower, but many of us are unsure about our ability or about singing in front of others. The Chordsmen want to help you get the most beautiful sound possible from your voice, with the confidence to perform. We love to sing – that’s why we do it and have for 63 years.”

Men of all ages are welcome. You do not have to be able to read music and no prior musical experience is required.

The program is held Monday evenings and runs for six weeks starting on June 12. Sessions begin at 6:45 p.m. and end at 8:15 p.m. Kol Ami Synagogue, 252 Soundview Ave., White Plains.

You can just show up, or register in advance at chordsmen.org, tel: 914-298-7464.