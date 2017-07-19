Welcome to the 46th Annual Putnam County 4-H Fair

There are a very limited number of events in our area that can offer a fun-filled weekend for family, friends and ‘children of all ages’ without an admission and parking fee and the Putnam County 4-H Fair is the one not to be missed. Traditionally, the last full weekend in July is the time for the Fair and this, our 46th year, is no exception. It is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, July 28, 29, 30 at the Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, 201 Gipsy Trail Road, Carmel. (Fair hours are posted on our website Putnam.cce.cornell.edu)

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Putnam County has been the sponsor of this event in addition to many other programs offered throughout the year to county residents using the resources and researched based information from Cornell University. Interested in learning more about CCE’s presence in Putnam – then stop by the exhibit area set aside in the Master Gardener Plant Sale Tent. It would also be a good time to see the vast, colorful display of flowers, plants and accessories available. Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer your horticulture questions.

If you’re interested in hearing live music – stop by Shady Grove Theater. The Youth Showcase on Friday highlights the talents of performers up to the age of 18, which begins with Opening Ceremonies at 12 Noon. Saturday and Sunday professional entertainers will offer an array of music genre from Jazz to Country to Rock ‘n’ Roll. Find it fun to see farm livestock and small animals? This year there will be Draft Horses to see as well as Oxen which are large enough to fill a small room! Pony Rides are available but on Friday only. Be sure to check out the livestock pavilion, the rabbit and poultry barn; watch a dog obedience show, or see a ‘Showmanship’ demonstration. (Please note: only animals involved with the Fair are allowed on the grounds.)

Follow the trail of laughter and giggles, from both children and their parents and you’ll the find the magic shows and demonstrations at Tony’s World of Science and Magic Tent. Stop by the intriguing Civil War and Revolutionary War encampments to learn about our area’s involvement at that point in history.

Looking for some ‘Fair’ food? Try the fresh corn cooked on the grill, or the array of other delights – delicious hamburgers & hot dogs, vegetarian chili, freshly squeezed lemons for your lemonade and of course the culinary highlight of the weekend on Saturday July 29th at 5 p.m. – the famous Chicken BBQ Dinner in addition to something new this year – a Pig Roast will be offered. Contact our office at 845-278-6738 to order your tickets in advance.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, there will be the Annual Country Auction, ‘called’ by a certified auctioneer. It’s a fun filled event as the ‘paddles’ are raised and the bidding begins. Items that have previously been part of the ‘Country-Living’ theme consist of lawn & garden equipment, patio items, sporting goods, as well as gift certificates to: golf events, Broadway shows, sporting events, and much, much more. Our website is continually updated with auction items as they become available. All auction items are donated and tax deductible. Please let us know if you have something to contribute.

Be sure to visit the ‘Discover Putnam’ tent and gather information from the many organizations that comprise the volunteer and not-for profit agencies that make Putnam so unique. Representatives will be on hand to answer your questions and share information.

Start the day early on Sunday morning July 30th and join members of the Oasis Club, part of the Putnam Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, at 8 a.m. until noon, in the lower section of Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park. They will be hosting a fishing contest for Putnam County residents. Prizes will be awarded after all fishing is complete. The Oasis Club partners with Cornell Cooperative’s Youth Development Program each June when they sponsor a ‘Fishing Clinic’. Every year approximately 150 children participate in learning the sport of fishing taught by these experienced local fisherman. Both the Oasis Club and the Putnam Federation will also have a display in the Discover Putnam tent.

There is also an opportunity to be ‘part of the Fair’ and take a more active role. If you have a hobby or interest in photography, wood working, quilting, baking, horticulture for example, then why not enter your work for display – you might even win a Blue Ribbon! Or, perhaps you and your family/friends would like to volunteer to help out in the Craft Tent, Games Tent, or try cooking at the Food Court or share your skills in other areas. Be sure to give us a call, we’d be happy to work around your schedule.

With Free Admission and Free Parking the goal is to offer an exciting experience offering so much to see and do during the 3-day weekend. Call our office at 845-278-6738 if you have any questions or see our website: putnam.cce.cornell.edu and review all the Fair has to offer. A ‘Fair Program’ will also be available online and as you enter the park. This is a true country Fair that brings returning visitors each year.