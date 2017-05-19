Weekend Events in White Plains: ComicCon, Truck Day

Third Annual ComicCon Comes to White Plains

The White Plains Cares Coalition and the White Plains Youth Bureau are partnering with Nancy Silberkliet, Co-CEO of Archie Comics & Rise Above Foundation to host the 3rd Annual White Plains ComicCon on Saturday May 20. This all-day event will be held at the City Center in White Plains from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is the ultimate experience for Comic Book fans of all ages.

This year’s ComicCon adds digital gaming tournaments in the big theater at the Cinema DeLux as well as panel discussions and presentations at Barnes and Noble Bookstore. Come dressed as your favorite superhero and Cosplay with a chance to win cash and other prizes.

Occupying all three levels of the City Center, this year’s ComicCon will feature more than 40 vendors and a variety of activities for children and adults. Meet and interact with comic book artists and creators including artists from DC Comics, Arlen Shumer, Alan Weiss of Alan Weiss Productions, Archie Comics and many more.

Arlen Schumer is an award-winning comic book-style illustrator for the advertising and editorial markets; an author/designer of coffee table art books, including The Silver Age of Comic Book Art (Archway Publishing), which won the Independent Book Publishers Award for Best Popular Culture Book (for its original ’03 edition); and a recognized expert on American popular culture—especially the legendary television series The Twilight Zone and the music of Bruce Springsteen. Mr. Schumer has been presenting his VisuaLectures on these and other subjects at universities and cultural institutions across the country since 1988.

Alan Weiss is a 6-time Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer, Program Producer, and Writer. Alan’s news experience began at ABC where he became the Senior Program Producer of the highest-rated local news program in the country: WABC-TV’s Channel 7 Eyewitness News.

Alan Weiss shares stories about his dad Al Feldstein – editor of the iconic “MAD” magazine, one of the most revered icons of pop culture. Feldstein was also the editor, writer and artist of the trendsetting EC Comics. Its flagship “Tales of the Crypt” was turned into an HBO series.

Nancy Silberkliet, Co-CEO of Archie Comics and Exec. Director of the Rise Above Foundation is taking ComicCons and comic books to schools to help increase reading literacy and address some pressing social issues like bullying, gun safety, and the environment.

Kids can have the thrill of participating in Light Saber Training with the Empire Saber Guild Padawan Training Institute and photo opps with the 501st Empire City Garrison – “May The Force Be With You!”

Games – face painting – guest panelists – book signing – button making – create your own comic strip and more! Fun to be had – prizes to be won – at this fun-filled event!

Register for free. First 500 people to register will have their names entered into a raffle to win cash prizes (must be present to win). Register at: http://www.wpcomiccon.com.

White Plains Big Truck Day Date Change

The City of White Plains Department of Public Works (DPW) will host its popular Big Truck Day Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gedney Recycling Yard, 85 Gedney Way. This is a new date.

This interactive, hands-on, fun, free and informative day is always a big hit with the little ones. Children will be able to learn about, see, touch, sit in, sound the sirens, honk the horns and even operate some of the biggest vehicles in the City’s fleet.

Vehicles on display and providing demonstrations are from the City’s Department of Public Works, Police and Fire Departments and Empress Ambulance. The display will feature: Antique Vehicles, Brush Chippers, Stump Grinders, Backhoes, Aerial Bucket Trucks, Rollers and Pavers, Street Sweepers, Automated Side Loaders and many more Tonka Trucks that keep White Plains rolling each day. There will also be demonstrations from the city’s Engineering and Survey Departments.

Truck Day is a rain or shine event.