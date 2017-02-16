Vue, Peekskill

For local residents who want do dine with views of the Hudson River, a new restaurant has opened in Peekskill.

Vue was opened on December 1 by cousins John Santero of White Plains and Robert Gralia of Tarrytown. It is connected to the Inn on the Hudson hotel.

Santero explained last week how he and his partner came up with the name of their new establishment. “When we first looked at it, the first thing everybody said was ‘Wow, the view,’” he said. “I wanted to come up with a little play on that.”

Santero said he and his partner “had our eye on this spot for months.”

Santero described the food served at Vue as American with Mediterranean flair. “Our chef (Adriane Mendez of Peekskill) is fantastic with sauces and spices.” he said. “Every dish has a little sauce to it that takes it to another level.”

The restaurant’s signature dishes are lobster macaroni and cheese and braised short ribs. Vue offers daily $10 lunch specials that include soup, salad and an entrée.

Though his cousin has owned other restaurants, Vue is the first eatery Santero has owned. “Luckily, every about 15 to 18 years I a kind of reinvent myself,” Santero said. Owing a restaurant and bar was on his “bucket list,” Santero noted.

One feature of Vue has been its presentation of live performances, Santero said, adding the establishment will have a particular effort to bringing in more performers during the summer months with outdoor performances.

During the warm weather seasons, Vue will offer outdoor seating, Santero said.

Santero said business has been good for his new establishment. “We’ve been very happy with the support of Peekskill,” he said. Several groups including the local PTA, teacher’s union, police officers and firefighters have patronized the restaurant, he noted.

Vue offers its catering services for parties and other events, Santero said. “We like doing that,” Santero said. “Our tagline is food, fun, Vue. We want people to come in, relax and enjoy the view.”

Santero said Vue has a soothing atmosphere. “We wanted to be home-style feel,” he said.

Two of Vue’s customers praised the new eatery. First-time customer Eileen Polinsky of Garrison said she enjoyed her meal and described the restaurant staff as “very hospitable,” adding she “definitely would come back.”

Verplanck resident Dianne Picciano said she was glad that the site reopened as a restaurant. “The view is spectacular and we can’t wait until summer when we can be back on the deck again,” she said.

Vue is located at 634 Main St. in Peekskill. For more information, call 94-734-5050, send an e-mail to john@vuepeekill.com or visit wuepeekskill.com. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.