Varamo Construction Defeats Examiner Green for MKLL Title

Varamo Construction captured a Mount Kisco Little League (Minor League) title Saturday at Leonard Park, beating defending champion Examiner Green, 8-3.

Team Varamo continued its hot hitting to cap off an undefeated season (10-0).

“It was a great season, we played well, worked hard and learned a lot,” said Varamo Assistant Coach Roger Hirschorn of the second- and third-grade Triple A minor league team. “All the players exhibited great sportsmanship, which is most important at this age.”

While Examiner Green players Sammy “Da Bull” DeMarco and Alex “A Train” Montano-Miller each drove in a run early, it wasn’t enough to withstand Varamo’s offensive onslaught.

The rest of the way Spencer “Blackjack” Grayson and Michael “Crusher” Salvatorelli provided strong pitching. Both hurlers also drove in two runs at the plate.

Despite the loss, Examiner Green Team Head Coach Ken Diorio commended his team’s hard work and dedication throughout the season. He said the group will be a force to be reckoned with next season.

“I’m so proud of both teams,” Diorio said. “We’re a young team who came together, matured and did great work, but we’re going to be a monster team next year.”