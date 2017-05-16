Unofficial School Board/Budget Vote Results for 2017-18 White Plains

Unofficial Election Results for White Plains Schools:

Budget Vote:

Yes – 823; No – 130

86.4% Yes Vote

Candidates:

Rosemarie Eller – 816; Randy Stein – 799

Rosemarie Eller, Board President and Randy Stein, both ran unopposed for three-year terms ending July 2020.

Dr. Randy Stein was elected to the Board of Education in 2008 and has lived in White Plains since 1985. Her three children are graduates of White Plains High School.

Dr. Stein graduated from SUNY/Albany and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. An endocrinologist, she has practiced medicine in White Plains for 31 years and is on the staff of White Plains Hospital Center. She is a partner in the WestMed medical group.

Dr. Stein serves on the Board’s Finance/Audit and Human Resources Committees.

Rosemarie Eller has been a member of the Board of Education since 2005 and is currently President of the Board. She has two children who have attended White Plains Schools.

Very active in the community, Ms. Eller has been President of the Education Club of Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church and a Sunday School teacher there; a past member of the Board of Directors of Happy Harbor Child Care Center, and a recipient of a Certificate of Recognition for development of youth from the White Plains Youth Bureau.

A graduate of Adelphi University, Ms. Eller is an Associate Director at Pfizer Inc.

Currently Mrs. Eller serves on the Board’s Finance/Audit, Policy and Human Resources Committees. She also represents the Board on the White Plains Youth Bureau.

The White Plains School Budget for 2017-18 is $214,135,854 with $24,324,849 State and Federal Aid, and $12,912,182 other revenues, resulting in a tax levy of $176,898,823, resulting in a 1.75% increase in the tax rate, which results in a $177.44 increase in property taxes going to the schools.

The 2017-18 Budget is up $5.4 million or 2.58% over last year.