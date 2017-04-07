Two White Plains Men Complicit in Shooting Death

Aaron George (DOB 2/8/95) of Main Street, White Plains pled guilty before Judge Barry Warhit to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, a class “A” Felony; one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony, in the shooting death of Dominique Hospie.

On Sunday, April 17, 2016, at approximately 11:24 a.m. the defendant, along with co-defendant Michael Djukic, was in a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Djukic. They drove to the area of 91 North Kensico Avenue in White Plains.

Once there, co-defendant Djukic waited in the vehicle as defendant George exited the vehicle, approached the victim who was on Kensico Avenue and fired a handgun multiple times at him, striking the victim. Defendant George then ran back to and re-entered the vehicle where co-defendant Djukic was waiting in the driver’s seat and the two immediately drove off.

The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds to the hand and back. He later died in surgery.

The defendant’s remand continues. He will be sentenced on July 12, 2017.

The defendant faces an indeterminate sentence of imprisonment, the maximum term must be life, and the minimum term may be not less than 15 years nor more than 25 years. Thus, the minimum sentence is 15 years to life, and the maximum sentence is 25 years to life.

On May 18, 2016, co-defendant Michael Djukic (DOB 8/25/95) of Lake Street, White Plains, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony; one count of Criminal Facilitation in the Second Degree, a class “C” Felony; one count of Tampering With Physical Evidence, a class “E” Felony; one count of Hindering Prosecution in the Second Degree, a class “E” Felony.

Djukic plead guilty on April 3. He remains out on bail, and must surrender himself on April 19, 2017.

He faces a total of 14 years in state prison on the two charges.