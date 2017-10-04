Travel Emporium,, Yorktown

Yorktown resident Dandi Zidon, president and owner of Travel Emporium in Yorktown, said last week she named her business Emporium because, “We do everything.”

The business arranges both domestic and foreign travel. “We do airline tickets. We do tours. We do cruises. We do all kinds of vacation packages,” Zidon explained.

The firm will also arrange customized tours, she said. “If you want to do something special we will do it for you,” she said. “We pride ourselves on our service. Any dream we can make true.”

Zidon said her customers reside throughout northern Westchester County and in various nationwide locations via the telephone or e-mail from both customers who have moved from the area and those referred by word of mouth. “We are the only travel agency in this general area,” Zidon said.

With a wealth of travel web sites available, Travel Emporium has a key ingredient it can offer, Zidon said “Nothing beats a personal touch,” she said. “When you have a problem, go on line and try to solve it.”

The personal assistance has been particularly important in helping customers during the recent period of major hurricanes, Zidon said. “We look after our customers and we help them as much as possible. Who do you call on line?”

Zidon said another advantage to her company for consumers is that they will be spoken with by a person to find out what they want. For example, photos of a hotel on line may show a property in the best light or the photo may have been taken years ago, Zidon said.

Zidon said she and her agents travel regularly and attend travel seminar and watch Webinars. “So we learn about the properties,” she said.

Zidon and her agents ask several questions of their clients to arrange the most appropriate trip. Some of the questions that are asked of customers included what they like to do on vacation, what are their travel budgets, and what type of individuals will be taking the trip. After speaking to clients, the agents can determine what would be the right trip for them, Zidon said. “You don’t get that on line.”

“Nothing is equivalent to personal contact,” Zidon said.

Travel Emporium is located at 40 Triangle Center, in the Triangle Shopping Center, in Yorktown. For more information, call 914-245-8825, send an e-mail to infot@tvlemporiium.com or visit tvlemporium.com.