Tilly’s Table Officially Opens at Historic Farm

“Tonight marks one of my proudest moments during my tenure on the legislature,” said Putnam County Legislature Chairwoman Ginny Nacerino. “We know the farm is beautiful. One only needs one glance to appreciate its majestic beauty, but beyond the physical beauty, we knew we wanted to preserve the essence of the farm.”

After the 200-acre farm closed in 2014, County Executive MaryEllen Odell spearheaded a project, with support from most county legislators and the Preserve Putnam board of directors, to revitalize the historic farm so the community and tourists could once again enjoy the natural beauty and rich farming heritage.

While county officials were behind the scenes pushing this project to fruition, Odell and Nacerino credited the Highway and Facilities department for its dedication in making Tilly’s Table a reality.

“This wasn’t just showing up and swinging a hammer, this was about being part of this whole team and their creativity,” Odell said. “This was an example of people working together to make sure that we were going to leave a legacy here.”