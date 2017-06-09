Tilly’s Table Officially Opens at Historic Farm

By Anna Young
After years of vision and work by Putnam County officials and members of the county Highway Department to revitalize Tilly Foster Farm, more than 150 people gathered at Tilly’s Table for Friday’s grand opening celebration.
Tilly’s Table, the county’s first farm- to-table event-based dining experience, showcased their culinary talents providing samples of regional cheeses, spicy avocado, deviled organic eggs, Pineland Farms short rib sliders, tapenade polenta bites, spring zucchini fritters, New York Pine Hill lamb lollipops and spring soup shooters to the large gathering in attendance. The new restaurant marks another chapter in opening the entire farm up to the public since construction took place more than a year ago.
“Tonight marks one of my proudest moments during my tenure on the legislature,” said Putnam County Legislature Chairwoman Ginny Nacerino. “We know the farm is beautiful. One only needs one glance to appreciate its majestic beauty, but beyond the physical beauty, we knew we wanted to preserve the essence of the farm.”
After the 200-acre farm closed in 2014, County Executive MaryEllen Odell spearheaded a project, with support from most county legislators and the Preserve Putnam board of directors, to revitalize the historic farm so the community and tourists could once again enjoy the natural beauty and rich farming heritage.
While county officials were behind the scenes pushing this project to fruition, Odell and Nacerino credited the Highway and Facilities department for its dedication in making Tilly’s Table a reality.
“This wasn’t just showing up and swinging a hammer, this was about being part of this whole team and their creativity,” Odell said. “This was an example of people working together to make sure that we were going to leave a legacy here.”
Putnam County Highway and Facilities Commissioner Fred Pena said the finished product was a collaboration between the department’s engineers, architects, professionals, local unions and tradesman to uncover, design and implement the work plan.
“We can look to the future to see what Tilly Foster Farm can bring to our community, including farming, education, water quality, recreation and so much more,” Pena said. “Tilly Foster Farm can now be a leading facility for all to utilize and enjoy.”
William Gaudelli, son of the caretaker of the original farm, expressed his gratitude to the community for giving him an opportunity to relive his childhood while watching other families enjoy all that the farm has to offer.
Visitor’s Bureau board member Elizabeth Carson-Tompkins commended county officials for providing a place that offers a myriad of things to do along with a restaurant serving fresh and eclectic food.
The historic farm also offers a culinary arts education program, along with a nature trail, a community garden, farm animals and daily tours of the facility.
“The revitalization of Tilly Foster Farm is a true testimony to what we hold sacred here in Putnam County,” Nacerino said. “Our story continues because we know the farm will absolutely prove to be the jewel of Putnam County for generations to come.”