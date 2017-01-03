Tilly Foster Gets Two New Goats to Start New Year

Tilly Foster Farm, a long-time destination for children and families to enjoy and experience furry and feathered creatures, adds two new Nigerian Dwarf goats to its growing collection of exotic farm animals. The Nigerian Dwarf goat is a miniature dairy goat breed of West African ancestry, reaching an average height of 17” to 21” and weighing up to 75 lbs. Known for their diminutive size and low maintenance, the colorful breed is a popular pet, as well as a producer of rich milk, which dairies use to make cheese.

“The County is excited to add ‘Calvin’ and ‘Hobbes’ to the Tilly Foster Farm family, said Teresa De Angelis, Tilly Foster Veterinary Technician and animal caretaker. “The breed’s small stature means they do not require as much space or feed as their larger dairy goat counterparts and their gentle and friendly personalities make them good companion pets. Right now we are starting with two but hope to add to the herd in the spring.”

Easy to handle, even for children, Nigerian dwarf goats graduated from The Livestock Conservancy’s priority list in 2013. Goats are not only fun to watch and interact with but can be utilized on the farm to clear trails and other areas where brush needs to be removed.

The goats will be joining the herd in the next couple of weeks and will be available for viewing shortly thereafter.

Revitalizing Tilly Foster Farm

As part of the revitalization of Tilly Foster, the farm has welcomed the return of small farm animals, including a beautiful array of chicken breeds, including Frizzle Cochin Bantams, Silkies, Polish, Red Stars, Barred Rock, Austrolorps , Brahmas and Ameraucanas, which lay blue eggs. In the four-legged category, the new goats, Calvin and Hobbes, will find company with Kunekune pigs, Penelope and Ginger, Lucy and Levi, four Huacaya Alpacas named Honey, Isabella, Sinbad and Raphael, and Sultan and Sunny, two miniature horses.

For more information about Tilly Foster Farm visit www.putnamtillyfoster.com.