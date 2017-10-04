Tigers Trying to Find Their Way – Lose to Rams, 42-7

On Thursday, Sept. 28, as a late afternoon game concluded at White Plains High School, Public Address announcer Chuck Stogel announced “next week the Tigers will wrap-up their regular season at Mamaroneck High School, before the start of the Section 1 postseason format and playoffs begin.”

White Plains High School was losing at that time, 42-7, to Clarkstown North High School, which would eventually result in the Tigers fifth loss without a win this season. It was then the realization set in regarding just how tough a season it has been for the young Tigers Varsity Football Team this year.

When junior running back Elizah Gordon broke tackles and scooted around the end for a 53-yard touchdown run to begin the first quarter, it seemed as though the Tigers might have finally found their niche this season.

With four straight losses already on the Tigers record before the start of the kick-off against Clarkstown North; Gordon’s run gave White Plains fans a spark of hope that this could be the game, which would put a “W” in the win column this season.

However, less then a minute and half later Rams senior halfback Joseph O’Hara dampened their hopes when he ran 25 yards for a touchdown. O’Hara, who seemed unstoppable, scored again less than three minutes later on a 77-yard touchdown run, turning the game in the Rams favor 14-7.

The Tigers were already short defensively at the start of the game, missing two inside linebackers due to injury. Then defensive end Brandon Washington was helped off the field limping, during the Tigers first set of defensive downs, which certainly put their already shorthanded defense in a quandary.

“We are young and we had a lot of injuries up front and missing some key players. We were missing two inside linebackers and then Brandon Washington, one of our better players, went down and hurt us on the defensive line and offensive line,” stated Tigers Head Coach Mike Lindberg.

However, the Tigers were not about to give up against a strong Clarkstown North team, who remain undefeated at 5-0, while leading the Section 1 AA West.

Tigers’ cornerback Max Gumowitz intercepted a pass from Rams QB Jake Katz on the 44-yard line and the offense got the ball back in their own territory to end the first quarter. But as turnovers have plagued the Tigers all season, they turned the ball right back over to the Rams when quarterback Marcus Andre was intercepted immediately starting the second quarter.

Clarkstown North took full advantage of the Tigers miscue and shorthanded defense, while scoring three more times before the first half ended on a 26-yard and 5-yard run by halfback Eric Maurer and an 11-yard run by running back Dupree Darden.

Therefore, a game that began with a sparkle of hope for the Tigers, on Gordon’s magnificent run, saw optimism dwindle by the end of the first half when the score turned quickly for the Rams, 35-7.

Then dwindling hopes of the Tigers turned into despair when at the start of the second half, Maurer ran the opening kickoff back 89 yards for a Rams touchdown. With no scoring by either team in the fourth quarter, the Tigers sustained their fifth loss of the season, 42-7.

The Tigers, 0-5, despite having only one more regular season game, still have a lot of football to play in 2017. The Tigers will travel to neighboring Mamaroneck High School, on Saturday, Oct. 6, for an evening contest, at 7 p.m.

If somehow the Tigers are able to secure one of the 16 seeds in the Section 1 Playoffs, then they will begin the postseason in that manner. Otherwise, the Tigers will face-off in the non-playoff format in the postseason for a couple of games.

Therefore, Lindberg’s young Tigers, who start seven underclassmen on offense, still have time for improvement this season. Andre, the Tigers junior quarterback, seems to be getting his timing and accuracy in sync. If he can get the ball to his favorite receiver in the open field, the speedy junior Zyon Poteat, then good things can happen.

Furthermore, it has been quite evident that running backs Gordon and Markland Edwards with a couple of key blocks can gain yardage. But the penalties and turnovers must be limited by the Tigers to be able gain some wins this season.

“We are just going to keep showing them film to show them that it is us, everything is on us. We control our destiny. We clean up our mistakes, we do our jobs and that will take care of it,” said Lindberg.

The traditional Turkey Bowl is also still on the Tigers football schedule this season. The City of White Plains rivalry high school gridiron game between Stepinac High School and White Plains High School will kickoff, on Thanksgiving Day, at 10:30 a.m. at Glenn D. Loucks Memorial Field.