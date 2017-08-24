Tigers Football Opens 2017 Training Camp

White Plains High School Head Football Coach Michael Lindberg began his second season at the helm by officially opening the Tigers 2017 Training Camp, on Monday, Aug. 14.

Lindberg’s Tigers showed some sparks of improvement last season but finished with a 3-7 overall and 2-5 record in Section 1 AA. The Tigers trounced Mt. Vernon High School and Ramapo High School, 44-16 and 44-22, respectively last season. But lost overwhelmingly to Scarsdale High School, 62-30, and were no match, as no Section 1 team was, for last year’s Section 1 AA Champions New Rochelle.

The Tigers made it to the Qualifying Round of the Section 1 AA Playoffs last season but were ousted by the Huguenots 42-6. Nonetheless, the Tigers displayed their grit and determination by revisiting New Rochelle the following week and holding their own in the first half, after losing to them 43-6 to end the regular season. Noteworthy, New Rochelle outscored Section 1 opponents last season 340-60, and returns most of their AA Championship team this year.

The Tigers also made a gallant stand against their mighty cross-town rivals Stepinac High School, while scoring 32 points against the CHSFL AAA Finalists but lost the coveted Turkey Bowl, 49-32.

Lindberg, of course, wants to increase his wins this season. But his top priority going into his second season is to keep improving the overall outlook of the WPHS Football Program. “Yes, we are expecting more wins this season. We lost some tough games early in the season last year that we should not have lost and we played Stepinac tough,” commented Lindberg.

“The program in general is moving in the right direction. In the past the confidence was not really there that we could hang with other teams, now we have showed we can and the players expect more now,” stated the Tigers second year Head Coach.

Obvious at the opening of Tigers Training Camp was the absence of senior running back Glenmour Osbourne, who rushed for over 1800 yards last season and scored 23 touchdowns.

Osbourne’s family moved to Ardsley, during the offseason, which made him ineligible to play in the White Plains Public Schools District. Osbourne opened football training camp with Ardsley High School last week and will surely be missed by the Tigers.

“We knew he was going to be leaving so we had time to prepare; it is football, so it is next man up, you never know what is going to happen with football, so you have to prepare, you cannot put all your eggs in one player,” said Lindberg.

One of the players preparing to fill the void of Osbourne’s leaving, is senior running back Markland Edwards, who worked in the backfield with Osbourne last season. “I was disappointed at first to hear Glenmore was leaving but then I looked at it as an opening and an opportunity for me. I feel like, I am up for the challenge. I am ready,” said Edwards, who always plays linebacker on defense.

Also, look for senior Damell Newbey, to pick-up some yards from the backfield position this season. Newby is a speedster who has a propensity for breaking tackles.

Tigers’ senior tight-end Anthony Russo will certainly be a key member and leader on the team this season. Russo, a two-sport varsity letterman, while playing football and basketball, is eager for the start of the 2017 season. “Definitely, I had a lot of experience last year catching the ball and I have only gotten better, so I am very excited for this season to show what I can do,” commented Russo, who will also play defensive end.

At the start of training camp, it seems the starting quarterback position is a competition between two juniors who will be playing their first year of varsity football, Marcus Andre and Max Gumowitz. However, Lindberg made it clear that it is an open competition for the starting role.

“We told the players that it would be an open competition. We probably will not have a clear understanding concerning that position until after our scrimmage. Both players are working hard and are good athletes, so whoever does not get the starting job; they will be somewhere else on the field,” said Lindberg.

The Tigers will scrimmage Arlington High School, in Arlington, on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. The Tigers will open their 2017 regular season with their Home Opener versus Scarsdale High School, on Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.

Besides Osbourne missing from the start of the Tigers 2017 Training Camp, there was another obvious absence on the field. WPHS Athletic Trainer Michael Mirabella has moved on to take a position with Northwell Health. Mirabella was a staple in the WPHS Athletic community for 15 years. Athletic Trainer Phil Stamatis will succeed Mirabella as the Tigers Athletic Trainer. Congratulations Mike, you will be missed!